We continue our editorial coverage of contemporary artists using the new Fender Acoustasonic with a stellar performance from ace musicians Molly Tuttle and Billy Strings.

Tuttle effortlessly plays the Acoustasonic Stratocaster while Strings riffs on an Acoustasonic Telecaster in a friendly head-cutting duel. Each one comps open voice chords while joyfully watching the other coax single note runs out of the hybrid electric/acoustic guitar.

Both Tuttle and Strings test drove the Acoustasonic separately in previous Fender sessions. The Fender video series has also featured Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Lindsey Ell, Striking Matches, Naia Izumi, Brandon Walters and more checking out the unique sounds and features of the Acoustasonic Stratocaster and Telecaster. More will follow in the coming weeks.