Watch Patti LaBelle Deliver a Stunning National Anthem Before the 2026 MLB All-Star Game

When needing a singer to cover the national anthem at the 2026 MLB All-Star game, the organization turned to none other than the Godmother of Soul, Patti LaBelle. While a great choice for the MLB, LaBelle cemented her legacy by earning induction into the Grammy Hall of Fame. But before gaining the spotlight, LaBelle grew up in Southwest Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Holding the All-Star game at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, it felt like a full-circle moment for LaBelle as she poured her heart into every note.

Spending over six decades in music, LaBelle knew how to work a crowd. But on Tuesday, she had little work to do when she stepped up to the mic to cover the national anthem. With the stadium packed with fans, the hitmaker proved why she has sold over 50 million albums during her career.

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Patti LaBelle delivers an incredible performance of the national anthem ahead of the 2026 #AllStarGame 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/GwIxWG3Pk8 — MLB (@MLB) July 15, 2026

Adding her powerful vocals to the 177th Fighter Wing flyover, LaBelle delivered a stirring rendition of the national anthem that brought the crowd to its feet. For many watching, the performance was a fitting way to open the 2026 MLB All-Star game and another reminder of why LaBelle remains one of music’s most celebrated voices.

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Fans Mixed Over Patti LaBelle’s National Anthem Cover

Looking at the comments, most fans praised LaBelle’s cover. “Patti LaBelle on the anthem already feels like a moment.” Another person pointed to the history of the moment. “Something is fitting about Patti LaBelle singing the National Anthem in Philadelphia. Some performances are booked because of popularity. Others are chosen because they belong to the moment. This was the latter.”

While LaBelle had more than enough to be proud of, some fans took issue with the singer changing the song. “Patti LaBelle is one of our greatest singers, however why people think they have to add their own twist to the National Anthem boggles my mind. Leave it alone. It was not meant to be sung with runs or ‘making it your own’. Stop it.”

Getting the chance to perform the national anthem will always be a highlight for any artist, but for LaBelle, the moment carried even greater significance. With fans debating her interpretation, there was little doubt that her powerful performance left a lasting impression on the crowd inside Citizens Bank Park and millions watching from home.

(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)