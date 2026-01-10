Watch Paul McCartney’s 2025 North American Trek Highlights in New Official “Tour Diary” Video

Paul McCartney fans are likely wondering what the Beatles legend will be getting up to in 2026. As of now, the 83-year-old rock legend hasn’t announced any tour plans, but he’s just offered up a special look back at his 2025 trek.

A video montage dubbed “‘Got Back’ 2025 North America Tour Diary” has been posted on McCartney’s official YouTube channel and social media pages. The presentation, which is about 3 minutes long, features high-res footage from the various shows Paul played this past fall.

The 2025 North American leg of Sir Paul’s “Got Back” tour featured 21 concerts in 18 cities. The trek kicked off on September 26 in Santa Barbara, California, and ran through a November 24-25 stand in Chicago. The outing also featured two-show engagements in Atlanta and Montreal.

The video features performance clips, backstage moments, and footage of plenty emotional fans cheering from their seats.

Among the various Beatles and McCartney & Wings tunes heard during the video are “Help!,” “Get Back,” “Blackbird,” “Someone’s Knockin’ at the Door,” “Got to Get You into My Life,” “Mull of Kintyre,” “Live and Let Die,” and “Hey Jude.”

Highlights and candid moments captured in the video included a fan proposing to his girlfriend onstage at a concert in San Antonio and McCartney sharing an affectionate backstage greeting with his daughter Mary. In addition, the video features footage of Paul being serenaded backstage in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, by the local Paris Port Dover Pipe Band, and later joining McCartney for a rare live performance of “Mull of Kintyre.”

McCartney hadn’t performed “Mull of Kintyre” in concert since 2017. The Wings song topped the U.K. singles chart in 1977.

More About the “Tour Diary” Video

At the end of the video, we hear McCartney tell the crowd, “All that’s left to say, really, is we’ll see you next time.” We then see Paul blow a kiss into the camera.

The 2025 “Tour Diary” video was directed by Charlie Lightening, who previously directed the music video for McCartney’s 2018 solo tune “Back in Brazil.” Lightening’s credits also include 2019 documentary Liam Gallagher: As It Was, and music videos for Black Sabbath, Gallagher, and others.

More McCartney News

Although McCartney hasn’t made any official announcements about his 2026 plans, he did share in a year-end Q&A that he hoped to put together a new album this year.

He also said he was looking forward to the TV premiere of his new documentary, Man on the Run. As previously reported, the film will debut on Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service on February 25.

Man on the Run, which was directed by Morgan Neville, focuses on McCartney’s years with his post-Beatles band Wings.

(Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images)