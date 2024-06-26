Bunnie Xo Responds to Young Jelly Roll Fan Whose Viral Moment Brought Husband to Tears

Jelly Roll (real name: Jason DeFord) is arguably one of country music’s biggest stars right now. And his wife is also a celebrity in her own right. Alisa “Bunnie Xo” DeFord not only hosts the popular podcast Dumb Blonde, but also founded her own entertainment company, Dumb Blonde Productions. Listeners have grown to love the social media influencer as much as they love her GRAMMY-nominated husband. Bunnie Xo shares every red carpet moment with Jelly and never misses an opportunity to hype him up. Recently, the model commented on a sweet viral social media moment that had her husband all choked up.

Bunnie Xo Responds to Emotional Young Jelly Roll Fan

A young boy recently went viral after traveling nine hours to see Jelly Roll live in North Platte, Nebraska. A TikTok user who goes by @karleestclair shared a video of the boy tearing up as he sings along to “Son of a Sinner.”

“His favorite artist was worth the 9-hour car ride,” St. Clair wrote in the text overlay. In the video, the young fan is showing his love for Jelly Roll with a T-shirt sporting some of the song’s lyrics.

The video racked up nearly 500,000 likes in two days, even reaching Bunnie Xo and her husband. ““I love this sweet boy,” wrote the Dumb Blonde podcast host in a comment.

Jelly Roll also shared his emotional response. “He is so sweet! I literally starting to tear up watching him get excited – thank you for this,” wrote the “Need a Favor” singer.

Bunnie Shares Heartfelt Post of Jelly on “The Howard Stern Show”

Recently, Jelly Roll stopped by The Howard Stern Show to discuss his flourishing career and previous life as “the worst criminal ever.” At one point, their conversation turned to the “Halfway to Hell” singer’s podcaster wife, Bunnie Xo. The shock jock asked Jelly if his wife ever gets “jealous” or worries “her man will somehow go off the rails.”

[RELATED: Jelly Roll Shares Behind the Scenes of His Memorable Howard Stern Visit, Belts Out “(Sittin’ On) the Dock of the Bay”]

“No, no—the polar opposite, man,” responded the “Save Me” singer. “Bunnie is—one, Bunnie just loves people. And Bunnie’s my anchor. She’s my best friend, man.”

Bunnie Xo shared a video clip of this interview with her Instagram followers. “Y’all this moment 😭 So proud of my baby!” she wrote in a June 13 post. “& if you’ve been listening to my pod since 2019- YOU KNO how much @sternshow is one of my inspirations.”

Featured image by Omar Vega/WireImage