Watch Robert Fripp and Wife Toyah Wilcox Perform Revealing Rendition of Slipknot’s “Psychosocial”

In a new video, King Crimson guitarist Robert Fripp wore a mask and wife Toyah Wilcox wore barely anything at all while performing a cover of the Slipknot hit song, “Psychosocial,” which you can check out below.

The performance video comes as the latest for the duo’s regular “Sunday Lunch” series.

The mask worn by Fripp is an era-appropriate Corey Taylor mask (Taylor is the frontman for Slipknot) from the band’s touring cycle for the 2008 series of dates that supported Slipknot’s album at the time, All Hope Is Gone. That’s the record on which “Psychosocial” appears.

Wilcox, as is often the case for the beautiful performer, is barely wearing much for the video. This isn’t the first time she’s gone nearly in the buff. A few months ago, the pair released a similar video in which Wilcox wore plastic wrap as the duo performed a cover of Radiohead’s “Creep.”

In that performance, Fripp wore a red vest, tie, and white button-down shirt while Wilcox stole the show wearing nothing but plastic wrap and photos of Fripp that were strategically placed on her chest.

Performing the Slipknot song, Wilcox also brought out a handheld blender!

Last week, the duo put out a cover of “Rebel Yell” to celebrate Wilcox’s support slot on the upcoming Billy Idol U.K. tour.

The couple also recently announced they would be heading out on a Sunday Lunch Tour in 2023, though no dates or cities have yet to be released. Fripp is also set to hit the highway in September for a North American speaking tour with his manager and producer, David Singleton. For that, tickets are available HERE.

Slipknot is also set for an upcoming fall North American tour. Check out tickets HERE.

Photo via YouTube