Robert Fripp and Wife Toyah Wilcox Cover Megadeth “Holy Wars” for Sunday Lunch

King Crimson guitarist Robert Fripp and his wife Toyah Wilcox shared a new performance video, a cover of Megadeth’s sludgy song, “Holy Wars… The Punishment Due.”

The video features a made-up Fripp and a risqué Wilcox, as per usual, and is part of the couple’s regular Sunday Lunch series.

Other recent covers by the married duo include Metallica’s “Seek & Destroy,” Black Sabbath’s “Children of the Grave” and Pantera’s “5 Minutes Alone.”

Fans can check out more past performances like their rendition of Slipknot’s “Psychosocial,” Radiohead’s “Creep” and Limp Bizkit’s “Nookie.”

While many love the kooky videos and heartfelt covers, Fripp has heard some backlash, he said, from fans who don’t love the jokey videos. Speaking about this, he told The Telegraph, “At age 76, why should I give a fuck? This is my life.”

Fripp and Wilcox are enjoying them so much, in fact, that the two will head out on a Sunday Lunch Tour. Dates for those shows have not yet been released, except for one show slated for October 2023 in the United Kingdom.

Check out the pair performing “Holy Wars… The Punishment Due” below.

Photo by Steve Thorne/Redferns