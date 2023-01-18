Watch The Doors Latest Music Video For “Paris Blues”

It may have slipped under the radar at the end of 2022 when everyone was making holiday plans, wrapping presents, and figuring out where they would be when the New Year’s Eve ball would drop, but the legendary rock band The Doors recently released a new music video.

The video comes for the unearthed and refurbished song “Paris Blues.” The group released the song in November 2022 and following that.

“‘Paris Blues’ traveled a long and winding path to its release, taking on a mythic quality among Doors’ fans along the way,” reads the band’s official YouTube page. “An original blues song written by the band; the track was recorded during one of the band’s recording sessions for either The Soft Parade or L.A. Woman (no one seems to remember).

“The master tape of the song was lost and the only surviving copy was given to Doors’ keyboardist Ray Manzarek. Sadly, this copy was partially damaged by his son Pablo (a toddler at the time), who recorded over a few short parts. Now, through some creative editing, the song has been rescued from obscurity for the new album.”

Fans can check out the new video below. As chance would have it, the video stars standout Seattle rocker, Alaia D’Alessandro of the band Tres Leches. She wrote on Facebook sharing the news, “It’s an honor to be in an official video for The Doors!”

The Doors also shared the news on Twitter late last year, writing, “The last known unreleased track from The Doors vault! Have you seen the new music video for “Paris Blues”? Head over to The Doors’ official YouTube channel to watch the official brand-new music video now: https://found.ee/ParisBluesMusi“

