Watch The Rolling Stones’ New Lyric Video for the Emotive ‘Voodoo Lounge’ Track “Out of Tears”

The Rolling Stones have debuted an animated lyric video for their 1994 song “Out of Tears.” You can check out the visual for the melancholy breakup ballad on the band’s YouTube channel.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Out of Tears” first appeared on The Stones’ 1994 studio album Voodoo Lounge. The video arrives in advance of the July 12 release of a special 30th anniversary two-LP colored-vinyl reissue of the record.

[Buy Rolling Stones Concert Tickets]

“Out of Tears” was the second single released from Voodoo Lounge, following “Love Is Strong.” It only reached No. 60 on the Billboard Hot 100, although it rose to No. 14 on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock chart and No. 36 on the U.K. singles tally.

The song features Mick Jagger on acoustic guitar, as well as lead vocals. Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood both played electric guitar on the track, with Wood delivering a slide-guitar solo.

[RELATED: Rolling Stones Fans Anoint Mick Jagger the “Single Greatest” Frontman in Rock and Roll History After Iconic Cleveland Show]

Stones touring keyboardist Chuck Leavell played piano on the song, while founding Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers member Benmont Tench is featured on Hammond B-3 organ.

The “Out of Tears” video features mostly black-and-white animated images including a crying crescent moon, falling raindrops, and a solitary male figure depicted standing in the rain, tipping over an array of giant dominoes, and floating on his back in water.

More About Voodoo Lounge

Released on July 11, 1994, Voodoo Lounge was The Rolling Stones’ first album made without longtime bassist Bill Wyman. Wyman had left the band in 1991, although his departure from the group wasn’t announced until two years later.

Voodoo Lounge topped the U.K. albums chart and peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. In addition to “Love Is Strong” and “Out of Tears,” “You Got Me Rocking,” “Sparks Will Fly,” and “I Go Wild” also were released as singles.

Wyman’s replacement, Darryl Jones, played bass on the entire album. Voodoo Lounge also featured guest appearances by Tench, soul singer Bobby Womack, trumpet player Mark Isham, accordionist Flaco Jimenez, and percussionist Lenny Castro.

More About the Reissue

The Voodoo Lounge reissue will be available as a two-LP set featuring one red disc and one yellow disc. A deluxe version will feature a bonus 10-inch white-vinyl disc boasting four tracks previously unreleased on vinyl: “I’m Gonna Drive,” “So Young,” “Jump On Top of Me,” and “The Storm.”

Special bundles also can be purchased at The Rolling Stones’ online store that feature a Voodoo Lounge hoodie, T-shirt, and slipmat.

About The Rolling Stones’ 2024 Tour

The Rolling Stones currently are in the middle of a U.S. tour in support of their 2023 album, Hackney Diamonds. Their next show is scheduled for Thursday, June 20, at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. The trek, which features a total of 20 concerts, runs through a July 21 performance in Ridgedale, Missouri.

Tickets for The Rolling Stones’ concerts are available now via various outlets, including StubHub.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.