Cody Jinks Announces New Album ‘Change the Game’ with Vulnerable Single “Sober Thing”

Cody Jinks announces his next album Change the Game during a transition period. It seems that he’s channeled all of those changes into the creative process for the album. “Sober Thing,” the latest single from the project sees the Texas native examining a major life change. Listen to it below.

“I wrote ‘Sober Thing’ right after we finished the Mercy album,” Jinks shared in a statement. “I was giving up a 20-plus year affair with whiskey and every word of that song is true. I don’t remember writing some of my biggest songs, but I damn sure remember writing that one,” he added.

He released Mercy in November 2021. It’s safe to say that he finished the album months prior to its release. As a result, it seems that Jinks has been on the road to recovery for a couple of years. So, fans will hear what a clear-headed Jinks can produce when Change the Game drops on March 22. About the album, he said, “This is the most open and honest record I’ve ever recorded, I laid everything out.”

Earlier this year, Jinks parted ways with his longtime manager. Now, he’s helming his own ship. Additionally, he is avoiding signing with a label. Instead, he’ll release Change the Game on his own label, Late August Records in partnership with distributor The Orchard.

One thing that hasn’t changed, though, is the fact that Jinks consistently puts out quality country music. The lead single from the album, “Outlaws and Mustangs” and “Sober Thing” prove that.

A Closer Look at “Sober Thing”

In a genre populated by songs that glorify drinking “Sober Thing” stands out. Few artists tackle songs about walking away from the bottle. Songs that delve into the bumpy road that is the journey to sobriety are a rarity. In this song, Jinks relives the first steps on that road.

In the second verse, Jinks reveals the first steps on his journey to recovery. I’ve been workin’. / What I mean by workin’ / Been trying to find myself. / Who I am / I’m still fightin’ regrets and memories. / Time don’t give up on me / Like I fear it will.

Featured Image by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Stagecoach