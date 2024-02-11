Toby Keith’s Family Shares Details About Country Star’s Private Funeral and Memorial Service

For over 30 years, Toby Keith traveled the world, sharing his music with fans. In that time, he charted a staggering 61 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts and sold over 40 million albums worldwide. Holding numerous awards throughout his career, the country star even received the National Medal of Arts in 2021. Sadly, after battling stomach cancer for several years, the icon passed away on February 5, 2024. With singers from all genres paying their respects to the late star, Keith’s family shared details surrounding his funeral service.

Videos by American Songwriter

Given his massive popularity in country music, fans have wondered how the family will honor the singer. On Saturday, the family shared a picture of Keith with details about his funeral. They captioned the post, writing, “The Covel Family is hosting a private funeral service for family, band and crew only in mid-February.” They added, “A memorial service to honor Toby will be announced only on Toby’s socials shortly.”

While giving friends, family, and fans a chance to pay their respects to Keith, the family asked not to receive flowers. Instead, they urged people to donate to the Toby Keith Foundation which supports the OK Kids Korral. The organization focuses on supporting pediatric patients battling cancer.

Tim McGraw Honors Toby Keith

Looking at the comment section, fans took a moment to share their own stories of Keith. One person wrote, “My heart is broken cause 3 times he came to Atlantic City and all 3 times he brought me and other veterans on stage one show even gave me his red solo cup and guitar pic may he never be forgotten for all he has done for America.” Another fan added, ‘Toby was one of a kind and larger than life. He will be missed. My deepest condolences to his family, his band and friends. May Toby fly high and Rest In Peace. Toby and his music will live on forever.”

[RELATED: Jimmy Buffett Fan Posts Iconic Photo of the Parrothead King and Toby Keith Together]

Even the famous Tim McGraw recently stopped one of his concerts to remember Keith. He told fans, “Toby and I got to know each other pretty well early in our career. We spent a lot of time hanging out on the bus, played some shows together … having to guard him in basketball. It wasn’t a lot of fun because he beat the s— out of you.” The singer added, “But he was a really, really good guy, a great artist and I always respected how he did things his way and didn’t care what anybody thought…”

(Photo by Sylvain Gaboury/FilmMagic)