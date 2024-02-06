Watch Toby Keith’s “Truly Unforgettable” Performance of “Don’t Let the Old Man In” at the 2023 People’s Choice Country Awards

Toby Keith’s performance at the 2023 People’s Choice Country Awards takes on new meaning now that the singer has passed. For several glorious minutes, Keith reminded country music fans exactly why they fell in love with his music, singing a rendition of “Don’t Let the Old Man In.”

Keith’s return to the stage followed a two-year hiatus from music while the singer battled stomach cancer, which would ultimately claim his life. Blake Shelton introduced Keith as “the man who taught me more about performing than anyone else.”

He continued, “Global country superstar, award-winning singer/songwriter, devoted and beloved activist, business powerhouse, Toby Keith is a multi-dimensional artist like no other…A global mega star, a man of the people, and a genuine inspiration, Toby Keith is a true country icon.”

Keith lost none of his signature grit and humor, appearing on stage to the delight of fans. He said, “I bet y’all never thought you’d see me in skinny jeans. I want to thank the Almighty for being with me tonight. He’s been riding shotgun with me for a little while. I want to thank my beautiful family. A lot of people go into making a career like this of 30 years…Most of all, I want to thank the fans for still allowing us to do what we do.”

Toby Keith’s Inspiration for Song

However, Keith was a bit more serious and reflective than typical. His song “Don’t Let the Old Man In” proved to be a rallying cry for the singer to embrace as much life as he could. While the song was inspired by Clint Eastwood of all people, ultimately the song became about Keith himself and his refusal to let cancer have the last laugh. Don’t let the old man in, indeed.

Speaking about the inspiration for the song, Keith explained to The Oklahoman how playing golf with Eastwood inspired the track.

“I said, ‘What keeps you going?’ and he said, ‘I get up every day and don’t let the old man in.’ So, I came home, wrote a song for him called ‘Don’t Let the Old Man In’ and sent it to him. And he put it in his movie,” Keith said. “He absolutely loves it. It is a very powerful song, and I probably if it wasn’t for the movie really wouldn’t have anywhere to go with it. … It’s a very emotional, dramatic piece of music and as good as I’ve ever done in my life.”

