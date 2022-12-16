Watch: Official Trailer for ‘Spinning Gold’ Film About Casablanca Records

An upcoming biographical drama is set to tell the story of Casablanca Records and its founder Neil Bogart. Titled Spinning Gold, a first look at the film was unveiled on Friday (Dec. 16).

Under the guiding hand of Bogart, the ’70s-era independent record label helped establish acts like Donna Summer, Parliament, Gladys Knight, the Isley Brothers, the Village People, Bill Withers, and KISS as the legends we know them as today. Chronicling Casablanca’s rise, the film will shed light on the artists, the songs, and the label that gave us enduring music.

“Along with a ragtag team of young music lovers, Neil and Casablanca Records would rewrite history and change the music industry forever,” reads the film’s synopsis. “Their mix of creative insanity, a total belief in each other and the music they were creating, shaped our culture and ultimately defined a generation. In a story so unbelievable that it can only be true, comes the motion picture event of the musical journey of Neil Bogart and how his Casablanca Records created the greatest soundtrack of our lives.”

Now, Casablanca Records resides under the umbrella of Universal Music Group, producing much of today’s dance and electronic music.

Bogart’s son, Timothy Scott Bogart, helmed the project, writing, producing, and directing Spinning Gold. Actor-singer Jeremy Jordan will star as Bogart, leading a cast of musical stars like rapper Wiz Khalifa as George Clinton, R&B vocalist Jason Derulo as Ron Isley, pop star Tayla Parx as Summer, and Grammy-winning artist Ledisi as Knight. Also featured in the film will be Casey Likes as Gene Simmons, Sebastian Maniscalco as Giorgio Moroder, Michelle Monaghan as Beth Weiss, Jay Pharoah as Cecil Holmes, and many more.

The film is set to hit theaters on March 31, 2023. Check out the official trailer for Spinning Gold below.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images