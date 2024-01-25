Watch Willie Nelson Duet With Dolly Parton for a Very ‘Happy Happy, Birthday’ Throwback Performance

Never letting others dictate her voice, music, or style, Dolly Parton is more than a country music singer, she is an icon. Throughout her time in the spotlight, Dolly sold over 100 million albums, won a staggering amount of awards, like 10 Grammys, and even built an entire empire around her name that included her own theme park. Recently, the star celebrated turning 78 years old. And with the singer holding such a significant spot in country music, many celebrities and stars took a moment to honor the legend. But for another icon, Willie Nelson, he decided to do more than wish her a happy birthday.

Taking a trip down memory lane, Nelson posted a video on Instagram showing the pair singing a special birthday song. Released on the album, The Winning Hand, back in 1982, the song “Happy, Happy Birthday, Baby” featured both Nelson and Dolly sharing their chemistry on stage. Besides the duo, the album also featured singer Kris Kristofferson and Brenda Lee.

Gaining over 25,000 likes, fans filled the comment section will love and birthday wishes for Dolly. But just watching their performance for more than a few seconds, it’s obvious that the duo shared a great deal of musical chemistry. One fan described their energy, writing, “How that cake didn’t get crushed under all of that sexual tension, hmmmm?” Another person added, “The sincere looks in thier eyes esp Dolly you will mistake them for lovers. Oooh Dolly she brings emotions and passion into every moment that she sings. Am her greatest fan!”

Dolly Parton Shares Comfort Food

While Dolly received a mountain of birthday wishes from fans and fellow musicians, she is still busy expanding her brand. Recently, the icon signed a contract with Conagra Brands to release a series of baking items. Starting to hit shelves, the new line of Dolly items will include cinnamon crumb cake mix, blueberry muffin mix, banana nut muffin mix, and even a pancake mix.

Covering all the comfort food a person needs, Dolly said during a press release, “I loved co-creating my Duncan Hines line with Conagra and I’m thrilled we’re going well beyond the baking aisle with new items across the store.” She added, “We’re looking to continue to inspire special moments in the kitchen, with some of my family’s favorite recipes, and I think people are really going to love them!”

With Dolly breaking into the food industry, the singer seems unable to slow down as she embraces the “9 to 5” lifestyle.

