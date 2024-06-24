Taylor Swift Is “Still Swooning” Over Boyfriend Travis Kelce’s “Eras” Tour Debut (And So Are Fans)

After the 2024 Super Bowl, Taylor Swift could no longer complain about a lack of grand romantic gestures in her life. Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce only had eyes for Swift following his second straight championship. He even bypassed the Lombardi Trophy to wrap his pop star girlfriend up in a passionate kiss on the field. The moment was instantly iconic—but Kelce just might have topped it during Sunday’s (June 23) London stop of the “Eras” tour.

Fans Lose Their Minds As Travis Kelce Carries “The Whole Music Industry”

Taylor Swift dropped her hotly-anticipated 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, back in April. “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” was an instant standout. The jaunty electro-pop number is seemingly about Swift dealing with the emotional fallout from her breakup with Joe Alwyn during the “Eras” tour’s early stages: Breaking down, I hit the floor / All the pieces of me shattered as the crowd was chanting, “More.”

The unprecedented success of the “Eras” tour proves without a doubt that the “Karma” singer can, in fact, do it with a broken heart. Now, Travis Kelce is here to show she doesn’t have to. The star tight end joined Swift onstage at Wembley Stadium for her “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” outfit change.

A top hat-clad Kelce was grinning like he’s winning as he quite literally swept the pop star off her feet. The crowd’s cheers were deafening as the NFL star carried Swift across the stage. He then set her down gently on a red couch.

Travis Kelce picking Taylor up and joining her onstage as part of the I Can Do It With A Broken Heart transition! 😭🤍🏹 #LONDONTSTHEERASTOUR pic.twitter.com/efhSH4zNI9 — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) June 23, 2024

Naturally, the moment was like catnip for Swifties. “Aint no way he did this in LONDON,” one X/Twitter user wrote. (For the record, Swift’s ex-boyfriends, Joe Alwyn and Matty Healy, both hail from the English capital.)

Looking for a man who carries me like Travis Kelce carries Taylor Swift… pic.twitter.com/cEJu5aotn5 — Louise Quarmby (@LoulaQ) June 24, 2024

Taylor Swift Is “Cracking Up” At Travis Kelce’s “Eras” Appearance

Likely riding a high from yet another sold-out show, Taylor Swift took to social media to share a carousel of pictures from her three-night stint in London. In the caption, she gushed about the “surreal” experience;

“Looking out into crowds of 90,000 fans each night and hearing that VOLUME…” wrote the 14-time GRAMMY winner in a Monday (June 24) post. “Those were some of the loudest crowds I’ve ever heard.”

Of course, the “Anti-Hero” singer had to shout out her man. ” And I’m still cracking up/swooning over @killatrav’s Eras Tour debut,” she wrote.