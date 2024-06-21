Zach Bryan Reveals Release Date for New Album With Select Bars Getting Early Access

Quickly making a name for himself in country music, Zach Bryan continues to expand his career in the music industry as he prepares for the release of his new album, The Great American Bar Scene. Taking a look back at 2022, the country star released his album American Heartbreak. And a year later, he released another album. And keeping with that same theme, Bryan is on the cusp of another release. Already selling millions of albums while sharing his love for music, the singer recently shared the release date for his new album and how some bars will get the music early.

Given the years he spent in the military, Bryan is always looking for ways to celebrate the armed forces. And with July 4 being an iconic day in America’s history, it seemed like the perfect time to drop an album. But besides sharing the release date, Bryan also shared a post on Instagram detailing how some will get it early. “My intent with all this is to give everyone an early glimpse of this album, but more importantly, this is in the spirit of bringing people together for a memorable moment. I have chose 23 bars across the country that embody the spirit of American culture. These bars will play select cuts from ‘The Great American Bar Scene’ starting June 24th.”

Zach Bryan Continues To Tour Across America

While a few bars will be able to entertain patrons with Bryan’s new music, the singer explained how he would be visiting some of the bars. “As much as I’d kill to play all these timeless bars, it won’t be possible. I will be visiting a few off the list to have a drink with ya’ll. ‘The Great American Bar Scene’ will be released on July 4th. With love from the road, ZB.”

On top of dropping a new album, Bryan also continues to tour the country with his Quittin’ Time tour. Kicking off in March, the tour will run until the Christmas season. With a new album and a tour, it appears Bryan is wasting no time in 2024.

