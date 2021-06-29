We Were Promised Jetpacks Annouces Album with the Release of “Fat Chance”

Today, Scottish rock trio We Were Promised Jetpacks announced that their upcoming album Enjoy the View will drop on September 10th. To make this update even sweeter, the band premiered a single off of the album entitled “Fat Chance.” This single follows the debut of “If It Happens,” which set the tone for the rest of the record.

When discussing their new music, lead singer Adam Thompson explained that— like many other artists— the band was influenced by the impact of the pandemic. “We started properly writing this album at the end of March 2020 when we realised that everything was going to be shut down and that touring wasn’t going to be a possibility any time soon. So from March to June we sent each other ideas remotely and collaborated that way. I was so glad to have had a project to focus on when proper lockdown hit. When we were finally able to get into our practice space in July and write together in one room like we normally do, this song appeared pretty quickly,” Thompson said.

He continued, “I was just messing about on guitar in our studio and got the verse chords and as soon as the other guys joined in, we had a song! We can sometimes spend weeks and months and years trying to get the right parts together but this one flowed. I finished the pre-chorus and chorus that day and sent the demo to the rest of the band and we were excited about it straight away.”

Preorder Enjoy the View here and listen to “Fat Chance” below.

