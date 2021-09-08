Green Day Surprises Weezer on Stage at Tour’s Final Stop

California-born punk rock band, Green Day, surprised their tour mate, Weezer, at the last stop on the band’s joint series of gigs (with Fall Out Boy)— the Big Hella Mega Tour— in Seattle while wearing Halloween masks, costumes, and a red thong.
Green Day posted the scene on Twitter on Tuesday (September 7), saying, “What’s a tour without a good ol’ prank at the end?! Gotcha @Weezer.”
Weezer, unfazed, posted in celebration of their show in Seattle:
Fall Out Boy expressed joy after the tours final leg, too:
The day before, Green Day celebrated its show at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles:
The Hella Mega Tour, which was originally announced in 2019, was postponed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. When it began officially this summer, the three bands—Green Day, Weezer, and Fall Out Boy—first played Arlington, Texas on July 24. More than 20 stops were planned for North America, including San Francisco, Chicago, and Houston.
In the summer of 2022, the bands, which rose to fame in the ‘90s and 2000s, will head out on new dates from June to July, including stops in Vienna, London, and Dublin. Due to the pandemic, about two dozen shows had to be cancelled in cities like Manila, Moscow, and Sydney.