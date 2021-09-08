Green Day Surprises Weezer on Stage at Tour’s Final Stop

California-born punk rock band, Green Day, surprised their tour mate, Weezer, at the last stop on the band’s joint series of gigs (with Fall Out Boy)— the Big Hella Mega Tour— in Seattle while wearing Halloween masks, costumes, and a red thong.

Green Day posted the scene on Twitter on Tuesday (September 7), saying, “What’s a tour without a good ol’ prank at the end?! Gotcha @Weezer.”

What's a tour without a good ol' prank at the end?! Gotcha @Weezer pic.twitter.com/ik7PTdg8dO — Green Day (@GreenDay) September 8, 2021

Weezer, unfazed, posted in celebration of their show in Seattle:

There it is, y’all… 9/6/21 Seattle, 21st and final US @hellamegatour show! Thank you everyone who came out, everyone who rocked the stage, everyone who worked tirelessly to keep the wheels on the unicorn this summer! #karlscorner pic.twitter.com/GegAC8rnfQ — weezer (@Weezer) September 8, 2021

Fall Out Boy expressed joy after the tours final leg, too:

was it all a dream? last @HellaMegaTour show of the year in Seattle was everything (and more). thank you to everyone who came to a show and sang their hearts out w/ us.



📸 @ElliottIngham pic.twitter.com/a2rumKY8ir — Fall Out Boy (@falloutboy) September 7, 2021

The day before, Green Day celebrated its show at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles:

Many levels of awesome for a sold out show at Dodger Stadium in LA 🤘🏼⚡🦄 pic.twitter.com/3AmTdKRfrD — Green Day (@GreenDay) September 6, 2021

The Hella Mega Tour, which was originally announced in 2019, was postponed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. When it began officially this summer, the three bands—Green Day, Weezer, and Fall Out Boy—first played Arlington, Texas on July 24. More than 20 stops were planned for North America, including San Francisco, Chicago, and Houston.

In the summer of 2022, the bands, which rose to fame in the ‘90s and 2000s, will head out on new dates from June to July, including stops in Vienna, London, and Dublin. Due to the pandemic, about two dozen shows had to be cancelled in cities like Manila, Moscow, and Sydney.