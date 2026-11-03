“We’re Watching a Young Whitney Houston”: ‘The Voice’s Youngest Contestant Makes Kelly Clarkson Emotional With Epic Cut Week Showing

The youngest contestant on The Voice just stunned Kelly Clarkson. During the show’s first-ever Cut Week, 13-year-old Brianna Cameron took the stage to perform Natalie Cole’s “Inseparable.”

Afterwards, Cameron’s coach couldn’t contain her awe, exclaiming, “It’s like we’re watching young Whitney Houston. You are insane.”

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Queen Latifah agreed, telling the teen, “It is almost unfathomable that you can sing like this, with this poise, at this age.”

“That was a beautiful performance of a beautiful song,” she added. “This is when I thank God for being in this chair and being able to see what I see.”

Riley Green took it a step further, telling Cameron that she’s “by far the most naturally talented person I’ve seen on the show.”

“I think everybody up here shares the excitement of it’s cool to be able to see somebody who has that much of a natural gift,” he added.

When it was finally time for Clarkson to speak again she didn’t mince words.

“I haven’t heard runs like that since Whitney. You are 13 years old! I just have a really hard time accepting you as a human ‘cause you are an alien,” she said. “You just did exactly what you needed to do.”

An emotional Clarkson continued expressing her praise for Cameron while speaking to the cameras, stating, “Brianna showed me something completely different that I had not seen. I did not know that she capable of that kind of finesse and vocal. At 13?!”

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Cameron’s impressive performance came amid Cut Week, a new, high-stakes phase of the competition.

Ahead of the performances, each coach selected two artists from their team to automatically advance to the Lives. The remaining five artists were then forced to perform for one remaining spot.

Cameron was one of those artists for Team Kelly alongside Marcus Ladden Jr., Brooklyn Marie, Nina Howland, and Kyle Davis.

All five performers showed up and showed out, leading Clarkson to make an incredibly tough call. Ultimately, she selected Cameron as the winner of the round.

“I picked Brianna because, honestly, she showed me something I’d never seen that was another layer to her,” Clarkson explained. “I’m like, ‘OK, little miss onion, how many more layers you got in there?’ She’s 13! I have to reward somebody being that incredible at such a young age. It is unheard of.”

Now, Cameron will join fellow Team Kelly competitors Koumba Diallo and Anna McElroy in the Live Shows.

The Voice airs Mondays on NBC.

Photo by Griffin Nagel/NBC