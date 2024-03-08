Fans Petition for Kelly Clarkson To Go Country After Breathtaking Cover of George Strait’s “Carrying Your Love With Me”

While always remembered for winning the first season of American Idol back in 2002, Kelly Clarkson used that moment to create not just a music career but a television career as well. Thanks to studio albums like Breakaway, the singer watched her stardom rise to new heights. She not only sold over 12 million copies of the 2004 album, but it also landed her two Grammy Awards. As for her time on television, it went far beyond American Idol as she coached on The Voice and gained her own show. Hosting The Kelly Clarkson Show, the singer recently covered a song by George Strait that had fans gushing with praise.

Since premiering her show back in 2019, Clarkson has welcomed numerous guests to discuss all sorts of topics. But for most fans, they enjoying nothing more than listening to the singer perform songs from other artists. The segment is such a big hit that it even gained its own name Kellyoke. Always excited to hear which song she will perform, recently, she showcased “Carrying Your Love with Me.”

Already gaining over 165,000 views, Clarkson’s take on Strait’s hit song gained high marks from fans. Comments included, “This song is so viral, I didn’t know that this is a classic which is so beautiful and Kelly gave a beautiful life with it. Great job Kelly and the band.” Another person wrote, “I love it! Everything she sings sounds better than the original, in my opinion. She needs to release an entire album of country songs! Kelly, can you please cover Coal Miner’s Daughter by Loretta Lynn? I would love to hear your rendition of it!”

The top comment on the performance video was a call from fans to go full-on country. “Who thinks that she should record a country album!!!!,” one user wrote. The comment has received hundreds of likes, with a flurry of responses—the majority of which of are a resounding yes.

The One Coach On ‘The Voice’ That Wants Kelly Clarkson

Although it has been some time since Clarkson appeared on The Voice, it seems that coach John Legend hasn’t forgotten about the star. Recently, the coaches were asked which celebrity they would love to team up with on The Voice. Legend wasted no time naming Clarkson. “Kelly Clarkson is an amazing vocalist, of course, great voice coach and, we often went head-to-head on choices which means we would turn for similar artists. So I’m gonna say I would team up with Kelly.”

Again, fans loved the idea of Legend and Clarkson teaming up with comments reading, “My two biggest idols on one team would be LIFE CHANGING…” While just a question for now, the idea of a Clarkson/Legend team could become a reality one day.

