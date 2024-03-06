17-Year-Old Anya True Captivates ‘The Voice’ Coaches Dan + Shay With Moving Blind Audition

With The Voice returning for season 25, the Blind Auditions have already proven memorable as coaches John Legend, Reba McEntire, and Chance the Rapper look to build the perfect team. For newcomers, Dan + Shay, they are continuously learning how to play the game while getting comfortable with their double chair. Wasting no time, the duo recently praised a teenage singer as some fans considered their antics on the show to resemble “frat boy” behavior.

Videos by American Songwriter

On Tuesday night, 17-year-old Anya True walked onto the stage, hoping for just a single coach to turn their chair. Deciding to perform Stephen Sanchez’s “Until I Found You”, the singer gained high praise from fans as they commented, “Her tone is so pleasing to the ear! She already has her own signature tone and I love it. Her choices were so pro to me!” Another person added, “Anya’s performance is amazing, nice Stephen Sanchez cover until I found you he will be amazed.”

While happy that fans loved her performance, True needed a coach and to her surprise, both Dan + Shay and Chance the Rapper turned their chairs. For Reba and Legend, the decision not to turn around had little to do with her range or power. But still, with two coaches, she had a decision to make as Shay Mooney said, “That was a flawless performance. I loved the vulnerability.”

Although Chance the Rapper pitched True to come join his team, in the end, she decided to see what Dan + Shay had to offer. Excited, the duo jumped to their feet, embracing each other over snagging the talented singer. They even welcomed her with a new T-shirt.

Dan + Shay Making Waves on Their First Season of ‘The Voice’

Online, fans have constantly discussed the behavior shown by Dan + Shay. Most have loved their antics on the show and how much passion they have for the aspiring artists. Yet, some fans are still adjusting to the double-chair setup this season.

[RELATED: Incensed Viewers Accuse Dan + Shay of Ruining ‘The Voice’]

While Dan + Shay are no strangers to criticism, most fans loved their dedication to the artists and their hopes of winning their first season. Be sure to tune in to The Voice, airing Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.

(Photo by Jason Davis/WireImage)