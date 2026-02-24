What’s That in the Air? It’s Love and the Smell of Freshly-Baked Rolls—Country Superstar Proposed to His Wife at a Texas Roadhouse

Before touring the world, winning awards, and recording hit songs, Cody Johnson was a simple teenager with a dream. At the time, he didn’t know what the future would hold for him in country music. Although a fan of stars like George Strait and Willie Nelson, adding his name in the same sentence seemed impossible. But now, with Johnson a top name in the genre, he took a moment to look back at his humble beginnings as a bull rider and the place he decided to propose to his wife, Brandi.

While both were just teenagers, Johnson was competing at a Future Farmers of America bull-riding event. At the event, the country singer happened to meet Brandi. Although a short exchange, years later – their paths crossed once again. And this time, Johnson was sure to take advantage of the situation when treating her to a hot meal at The Texas Roadhouse.

Speaking with Coyote Country about his marriage to Brandi, Johnson revealed he returned to that same Texas Roadhouse to ask Brandi to be his wife. “This might be really cheesy. I’ll tell you how I proposed to my wife. On our first date, I took her to a Texas Roadhouse here locally, and we sat in a booth and I was just so in love, and I could not wait to make her my wife. A year later to the date, we parked in the same spot, went to the same booth.”

Cody Johnson Goes From Texas Roadhouse To Hitmaker To Fatherhood

Although ready to start the next chapter of his life with Brandi, he needed a little courage as he went the entire meal without asking the question. “When we walked back out to the truck to leave, I got on a knee and asked her to marry me, and it was pretty special.”

The road to stardom didn’t come without its challenges. At one time, Brandi dropped out of college to support her husband’s dream of being a country singer. Even when Johnson admitted he wanted to quit – Brandi pushed him forward.

Aside from the support she offered him over the years, Brandi also brought Johnson three children. Already having two girls, the couple welcomed their first boy last year. And according to the hitmaker, “It’s really different because with my girls, it was always they were very snuggly with dad and ‘Oh, daddy’s beautiful little girl.’ And him, like the rougher I am with him the more he laughs. Like I can grab him by the feet and scare him, and he giggles and smiles. Then he gets with mom and is a little tiny baby, awe.”

From a chance meeting at a bull riding event to building a life and family together, Johnson and Brandi’s story included ups and downs – but their bond never wavered.

