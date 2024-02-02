Trevor Noah Reveals He’s Happy Travis Kelce Won’t Join Taylor Swift at 2024 Grammy Awards: Here’s Why

On February 4, the entire music industry will converge on the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles to celebrate the 66th annual Grammy Awards. While artists hope to hear their names called throughout the evening, the hosting duties will fall on the charismatic Trevor Noah. This marks his fourth time hosting. Besides hosting the event, Noah also finds himself among the artists as he was nominated for best comedy album thanks to his album I Wish You Would. Although preparing to take the stage once again, the celebrity recently shared his thoughts on hosting and the only reason he is happy Travis Kelce won’t be attending.

For months now, Kelce’s ongoing relationship with Taylor Swift has taken over both the music industry and the NFL. With cameras always pointed at the two, their love has taken center stage. As Swift always made a point to support Kelce during his game, many wondered if the tight end would be accompanying the singer to the Grammy Awards.

Speaking about meeting the NFL star, Noah told Billboard, “He’s like one of the sweetest human beings I’ve ever met. He’s a really lovely guy. I met him years and years ago in the summer [in] upstate [NY]. He was just like this sweet guy. We talked about comedy and football. He was really wonderful to everyone around him. I had no clue who he was in that way.”

Trevor Noah Shares One Goal For Hosting The Grammy Awards

When speaking with Billboard, the Kansas City Chiefs had yet to defeat the Baltimore Ravens to head to the Super Bowl. Without knowing what the outcome was going to be, Noah wanted the Chiefs would win. And that was the reason Noah hoped to not see Kelce at the Grammy Awards. He admitted, “I actually hope that I don’t see him because he’s still in the mix and he’s still doing well. But if anything changes, I’ll be ready. And that’s what being a host is all about.”

It appears that Noah’s hopes became a reality as the Chiefs yet again found themselves heading to the Super Bowl. As for Noah, he explained his goal when it comes to hosting any event, noting, “I’m not there to make the night about me. A good Grammys is a night where you don’t remember me, but you go, “That was a great show.” A great Grammys is where you remember me and you think it was also a great show.”

Don’t miss the Grammy Awards airing live on February 4 at 8:00 p.m. ET on CBS.

