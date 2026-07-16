“When They Shut Down Broadway”: Chris Janson Brings Nashville to a Standstill as Thousands Pack the Streets

July 14 might not have been a special day for most, but for Chris Janson – it was historic. On Tuesday, the singer took the stage in the heart of country music. Helping kick off the CONNECT conference in Nashville, Janson watched as downtown practically closed for the performance. With thousands packing the streets, the singer couldn’t help but feel the significance of the moment and how his journey to the spotlight happened not that far from where he was standing.

While there to entertain fans, Janson embraced the full-circle moment. As fans enjoyed his performance, he explained how he first started his journey to country music in the back seat of his Monte Carlo. “I vividly remember when I first arrived in Nashville. I slept in my Monte Carlo with the seats folded down, many many nights in the lower broadway alley behind Tootsies, and many nights behind what used to be a boarded up building off 4th, In between gigs. Hustling, scrapping, working.”

Videos by American Songwriter

With Janson having time to ponder the moment, he added, “Last night was a great reminder of the American Dream. From the bar room, to the City Of Nashville shutting down Broadway for Me.”

[RELATED: Chris Janson Comes Clean About His Biggest Career Mistake: “You Don’t Have To Lie About Anything”]

Chris Janson Celebrates With New Version Of “Fight For A Girl”

Getting the chance to perform on the streets of Nashville would be a career moment for any singer. And for Janson, he promised, “It humbled me, to say the least. Beyond grateful. From the streets, to shutting the streets down! Big thanks to everyone who continues to be in my corner. We continue to Win together. When you dream Big, you win Big. All the love.”

Grateful for every opportunity and moment, Janson also received a mountain of praise from fans. “You deserve it!! I can’t wait for your turn as entertainer of the year! Your humble attitude and thankfulness for your faith, family and God is admirable. You are the real GOAT.”

Aside from his Nashville show, Janson expanded his discography with a new version of his hit song “Fight For A Girl.” Releasing the song only a few days ago, he said, “Super excited to have this song at country radio! It’s been a fan favorite out on tour, and I’m thrilled to have it out. This version is a slightly different sound for me, but I love playing it and hope you all like this version as much as I do.”

Play video

From sleeping in his car behind Broadway to shutting the street down for thousands of fans, Janson’s journey continues to embody the American Dream. And to make it better, he isn’t remotely finished.

(Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for ABA)