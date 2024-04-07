When, Where, and How To Watch the 2024 CMT Music Awards Tonight Featuring Iconic Toby Keith Tribute

With the CMT Music Awards airing tonight, country singers and stars are taking over Austin, Texas as the awards will be broadcast from the Moody Center. Hosting the ceremony, Kelsea Ballerini teased fans about what they can expect from the awards. Besides celebrating singers and their contributions to country music, the night will also feature a special tribute to the legendary Toby Keith. Packed with performances from some of the biggest stars in the genre and remembering one of country music’s boldest performers, here is everything you need to know about when, where, and how to watch the CMT Music Awards.

Videos by American Songwriter

Looking at the basics, the CMT Music Awards will air live on the CBS Television Network starting at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. The event will run for three hours with performances by Jason Aldean, Ballerini, Keith Urban, Jelly Roll, and several others. But for those who might not have cable, don’t worry, there are still several ways to catch one of the biggest nights in country music.

Offering several ways to watch the CMT Music Awards, fans can also tune in using the Paramount+ app. Subscribers will need to have Showtime added to their subscription in order to tune in. And for those who might just have Paramount+ Essential, they can also watch the CMT Music Awards, but it won’t be available till the next day.

CMT Music Awards Set To Honor The Iconic Toby Keith

Wanting to honor the legacy that Keith left behind after his passing in February, Ballerini recently discussed his impact on the genre. Detailing his years in the spotlight and how he carved his own spot in country music, the singer hoped to create a place where fans can feel the loss of an icon, but also celebrate Keith’s life on the stage. “He deserves to have that space to feel [fans] that loss, but also celebrate what he brought to so many people’s life through his music.”

[RELATED: Kelsea Ballerini Shares Details Surrounding Toby Keith Tribute at CMT Music Awards]

With the night featuring performances from some of the biggest stars in country music, a special tribute to Keith, and much, much more – don’t miss the CMT Music Awards, airing live on CBS starting at 7:00 p.m. ET/PT.

(Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for CMT)