‘The Voice’: Girl Named Tom Wows Playoff Crowd With Intimate Performance of Ingrid Andress’ “More Hearts Than Mine”

From the Andrews Sisters to the Everly Brothers to the von Trapp Family Singers, there’s a long, established history demonstrating just how wonderful sibling harmony can be. This is perhaps why Girl Named Tom continues to wow the crowd on season 21 of NBC’s The Voice.

On Monday night, the sibling trio came with their A-game, performing a stripped-back, three-part-clad arrangement of Ingrid Andress’ 2019 hit, “More Hearts Than Mine.”

“It’s incredible—it feels like home to me,” Voice coach Blake Shelton said. “What you guys have is really special.” Meanwhile, Kelly Clarkson—whose team the trio is a part of—affirmed the awe. “You are ready and you are all so talented,” she said. “It’s powerful and it’s a beautiful thing.”

Previously, the trio made a wondrous splash onto the scene with their Blind Audition performance of Crosby, Stills & Nash’s timeless “Helplessly Hoping.” Following that up, they’ve since done versions of “Seven Bridges Road,” “Wichita Lineman,” “Dust In The Wind,” and more. Through each performance, their stripped-back instrumentation and uber-crisp three-part harmonies fill the air with that sublime magic that comes from musicians locking in with each other.

Photo by Trae Patton/NBC.