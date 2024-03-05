Where Are They Now? The Youngest Winner in ‘The Voice’ History, Brynn Cartelli of Team Kelly Clarkson

In 2018, Brynn Cartelli wowed ‘The Voice’ with her rendition of “See Beneath Your Beautiful” by Labrinth featuring Emeli Sandé. Her slow-burning performance first moved Kelly Clarkson to turn her chair and got a last-minute bid from Blake Shelton.

Her soulful voice draws natural connections to Clarkson’s–the judge she eventually went with. Throughout her time in the competition, Cartelli continued to blow the public and all four celebrity judges away. She was eventually crowned the winner at just 15 years old, making her the youngest person to ever walk away with that title.

“I’m a normal person that just happened to go through something like that,” Cartelli once explained. “My life kind of blew up when I was 15, but it’s been a really amazing five years. I’ve always wanted to do this. I never thought that it would happen to me so young.”

Brynn Cartelli’s Success After the Show

After winning her title, Cartelli signed with Republic Records. Before her deal was over, she switched over to Atlantic Records.

Since 2018, Cartelli has shared many singles, including “Last Night’s Mascara.” The acoustic guitar-driven anthem helped her gain post-show traction. Cartelli helped pen the song alongside MoZella and Jesse Shatkin.

I’ve got last night’s mascara still on my face

I kinda knew that there’d be trouble

But I did it anyway

I swear I used to be innocent

You went to my head

Her debut EP, Based on a True Story, was released in 2021. The work saw Cartelli continue to flex her stunning vocals and candid artistry.

Brynn Cartelli’s Debut Album

Cartelli released her debut album, OUT OF THE BLUE, in 2024. The 14-track record features many of her previously released songs, including “Gemini,” “Girl Code,” and “Boy From Home.”

“This is an album for dreamers, holding on to a lightning bolt of hope, trusting that even in the worst of times, the unknown of the future might be scary but WOW is it SO SO exciting,” Cartelli wrote on Instagram. “I hope you feel held by these songs, as they have held me in my best and worst times over the past four years.”

(Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)