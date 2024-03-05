Cigarettes After Sex World Tour 2024: How To Get Tickets

Dream pop group Cigarettes After Sex has been hard at work promoting their upcoming third studio album X, which is slated for a July 12 release. To promote the album, the band is embarking on the Cigarettes After Sex 2024 World Tour, which will touch the US, Canada, Mexico, Greece, the Netherlands, Belgium, Italy, the Philippines, India, Australia, New Zealand, and more. It doesn’t look like any supporting acts will be featured.
Videos by American Songwriter
The Cigarettes After Sex 2024 World Tour will technically kick off on June 15 in Manchester, Tennessee at the famed Bonnaroo Festival. The tour is expected to close on March 19, 2025 in Auckland, New Zealand at Spark Arena.
Getting tickets to see the Cigarettes After Sex 2024 World Tour is pretty straightforward. There will be a Live Nation/Ticketmaster presale event starting March 6 at 10:00 am local time for North American fans with the code “KEY”. General on-sale will kick off on March 8 at 10:00 am local time.
Stubhub is another great spot to get tickets once presale events have ended. We tend to recommend this platform because it’s backed by the FanProtect Guarantee (no scams or fraudulent tickets here), and you might just get lucky and find cheaper tickets there.
For international fans across Europe, Africa, and Asia, Viagogo is your best bet for finding affordable tickets.
Few bands go to the lengths Cigarettes After Sex have to hit as many countries as possible, so be sure to grab your tickets ASAP. This kind of world tour might not happen again!
Cigarettes After Sex 2024 World Tour Dates
June 15 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo
August 31 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell
September 1 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
September 3 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
September 4 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
September 6 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
September 10 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
September 11 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
September 13 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center
September 14 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
September 17 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center
September 18 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
September 20 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
September 21 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
September 23 – Chicago, IL – United Center
September 24 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
September 27 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
September 28 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
September 30 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
October 2 – Greenwood Village, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
October 3 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center
October 5 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
October 7 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena
October 8 – Phoenix, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena
October 11 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
October 15 – Mexico City, Mexico – Palacio de los Deportes
October 25 – Athens, Greece – OAKA Indoor Arena
October 28 – Amsterdam, The Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
October 29 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National
November 1 – Milan, Italy – Forum
November 3 – Vienna, Austria – Wiener Stadthalle
November 5 – Warsaw, Poland – COS Torwar
November 7 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena
November 9 – Basel, Switzerland – St Jakobshalle
November 10 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
November 12 – London, UK – The O2
November 16 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
November 17 – Lyon, France – Halle Tony Garnier
November 20 – Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center
November 21 – Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena
January 9 – Hong Kong, China – Asia World-Expo Hall 5
January 11 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – Sunway Lagoon
January 14 – Manila, Philipines – MOA Arena
January 17 – Jakarta, India – Beach City International
January 21 – Bangkok, Thailand – Impact Exhibition Hall 5
March 5 – Cape Town, South Africa – Grand Arena at GrandWest
March 7 – Pretoria, South Africa – SunBet Arena
March 12 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena
March 14 – Sydney, Australia – ICC Theatre
March 17 – Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre
March 19 – Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena
Photo courtesy of @photos_by_cannondale and @cigsaftersex on Instagram
When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.