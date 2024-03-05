Cigarettes After Sex World Tour 2024: How To Get Tickets

Dream pop group Cigarettes After Sex has been hard at work promoting their upcoming third studio album X, which is slated for a July 12 release. To promote the album, the band is embarking on the Cigarettes After Sex 2024 World Tour, which will touch the US, Canada, Mexico, Greece, the Netherlands, Belgium, Italy, the Philippines, India, Australia, New Zealand, and more. It doesn’t look like any supporting acts will be featured.

The Cigarettes After Sex 2024 World Tour will technically kick off on June 15 in Manchester, Tennessee at the famed Bonnaroo Festival. The tour is expected to close on March 19, 2025 in Auckland, New Zealand at Spark Arena.

Getting tickets to see the Cigarettes After Sex 2024 World Tour is pretty straightforward. There will be a Live Nation/Ticketmaster presale event starting March 6 at 10:00 am local time for North American fans with the code “KEY”. General on-sale will kick off on March 8 at 10:00 am local time.

Stubhub is another great spot to get tickets once presale events have ended. We tend to recommend this platform because it’s backed by the FanProtect Guarantee (no scams or fraudulent tickets here), and you might just get lucky and find cheaper tickets there.

For international fans across Europe, Africa, and Asia, Viagogo is your best bet for finding affordable tickets.

Few bands go to the lengths Cigarettes After Sex have to hit as many countries as possible, so be sure to grab your tickets ASAP. This kind of world tour might not happen again!

June 15 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo

August 31 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell

September 1 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

September 3 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

September 4 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

September 6 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

September 10 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

September 11 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

September 13 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

September 14 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

September 17 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

September 18 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

September 20 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

September 21 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

September 23 – Chicago, IL – United Center

September 24 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

September 27 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

September 28 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

September 30 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

October 2 – Greenwood Village, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

October 3 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

October 5 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

October 7 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

October 8 – Phoenix, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena

October 11 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

October 15 – Mexico City, Mexico – Palacio de los Deportes

October 25 – Athens, Greece – OAKA Indoor Arena

October 28 – Amsterdam, The Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

October 29 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National

November 1 – Milan, Italy – Forum

November 3 – Vienna, Austria – Wiener Stadthalle

November 5 – Warsaw, Poland – COS Torwar

November 7 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena

November 9 – Basel, Switzerland – St Jakobshalle

November 10 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

November 12 – London, UK – The O2

November 16 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

November 17 – Lyon, France – Halle Tony Garnier

November 20 – Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center

November 21 – Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena

January 9 – Hong Kong, China – Asia World-Expo Hall 5

January 11 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – Sunway Lagoon

January 14 – Manila, Philipines – MOA Arena

January 17 – Jakarta, India – Beach City International

January 21 – Bangkok, Thailand – Impact Exhibition Hall 5

March 5 – Cape Town, South Africa – Grand Arena at GrandWest

March 7 – Pretoria, South Africa – SunBet Arena

March 12 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena

March 14 – Sydney, Australia – ICC Theatre

March 17 – Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

March 19 – Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena

