Whiskey Myers Forced to Cancel Show as Frontman Cody Cannon Continues To Battle Through Illness

Inspired by the music of Hank Williams Jr., Waylon Jennings, and Lynyrd Skynyrd, in 2007 the band Whiskey Myers was formed with Cody Cannon, John Jeffers, Cody Tate, and Jeff Hogg. Adding other members over the years, the band released six studio albums, with their last, Tornillo, hitting shelves back in July 2022. While continuing to share their love for music, the band recently announced they needed to cancel their upcoming concert in Santa Barbara, California due to Cannon battling through illness.

Posting the news on Twitter, Whiskey Myers shared details about the canceled concert but didn’t divulge any information about what Cannon was suffering from. The statement read, “We’ve got some tough news to share. Cody Cannon has been fighting through illness these past few shows and doing everything possible to give you the show you deserve, however due to the fact that he can not sing we need to cancel tonight’s concert in Santa Barbara to give him time to recover and avoid long-term vocal damage.”

Whiskey Myers Promises To Be Back On Stage In No Time

With no band happy about canceling a show, Whiskey Myers added, “We know this is a huge bummer for everyone who was excited to see the show, and we’re really sorry for the inconvenience. Refunds will be available at the point of purchase, and Cody’s getting the rest and care he needs to bounce back. We WILL be back in 2025. AS OF RIGHT NOW, The rest of the shows this week are still happening. Thank you for your understanding and support. We can’t wait to rock with you again soon!”

Gaining thousands of likes, fans shared their well wishes for Cannon as he continues to recover. Comments included, “Gotta take your time and be safe. Take care of that voice, we need it for a long long time.” Another fan insisted, “Thank goodness we got to see y’all in Red Rocks! Take care of Cody’s voice! Get healthy, keep kicking ass.” And one comment added, “Hope Cody feels better!!! Take the time you need!!! Take care y’all from Iowa.”

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach)