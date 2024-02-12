Lainey Wilson and Former NFL Quarterback Enjoy Super Bowl Double Date With HARDY and Wife: “Who’s Streaking?”

Country stars and collaborators Lainey Wilson and HARDY took in the Super Bowl together with their significant others on Sunday (February 11). They posted photos on Instagram documenting their double date, as Wilson brought her boyfriend and former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Devlin “Duck” Hodges. HARDY was accompanied by his wife Caleigh.

The group had a great view of the game from the sidelines, and even speculated on who managed to streak on the field. Caleigh posted a poll on Instagram asking fans to vote for the streaker—her, Lainey, Duck, or HARDY.

Image via @caleighhardy on Instagram

Prior to the game, HARDY performed at Ashley House located inside Resorts World Las Vegas for a special event. The show was free and open to the public, and included performances by Cooper Alan and ERNEST as well. The show kicked off Super Bowl weekend and all the festivities going on in Las Vegas.

To kick off the actual Super Bowl, Reba McEntire took the field to perform the national anthem. She completely knocked it out of the park, bringing some of the football players to tears with her rendition. McEntire has had a lot of practice, having started her career by singing the national anthem at the National Rodeo Championships in Oklahoma in the 1970s.

Lainey Wilson On Her Super Bowl Commercial Debut

In addition to attending the Super Bowl, Lainey Wilson was also featured in a Super Bowl commercial for Coors Light. The beer company has brought back the Chill Train, which was first unveiled in 2005. Wilson appeared for a moment in the commercial as the train blasted through a music video set, leaving her with an ice cold Coors in her hand.

Speaking to Billboard about the commercial, Wilson said, “I think my family’s going to freak out when they see me on a commercial during the Super Bowl. It was such a dream to be in my first big game day [commercial] and just help reintroduce the Coors Light iconic Chill Train to bring a little bit of that chill that everybody needs. We need that chill out from time to time.”

Featured Image by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

