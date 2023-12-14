Who Is Lindsey Stirling? The Violinist Performing at ‘CMA Country Christmas’

This year’s CMA Country Christmas will feature a star-studded lineup of country greats. Trisha Yearwood and Amy Grant will host the event. Additionally, it will showcase performances from familiar faces like Ashley McBryde, Jon Pardi, Lainey Wilson, and more. However, one artist may be new to country fans: powerhouse violinist Lindsey Stirling

Fans will see the electrifying violinist perform twice during tonight’s show. She’ll accompany Yearwood and Grant for “Joy to the World.” Then, she’ll join forces with McBryde for “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch.”

Stirling isn’t a country artist. However, the best country music contains at least one good violinist (fiddle player) and she fits that bill. Since she released her self-titled debut album in 2012, Stirling has proved time and time again that she’s one of the best and most innovative violinists in the world. She has sent four albums to the top of various Billboard charts. Additionally, she is a two-time BBMA winner.

Currently, Stirling’s YouTube channel is one of the best places to see her eclectic talent. She has garnered more than 13 million subscribers. Her versions of holiday classics like “Joy to the World” which you can watch below and “O Holy Night” have pulled millions of views.

See Lindsey Stirling on CMA Country Christmas Tonight

The 14th annual CMA Country Christmas will air tonight (December 14) on ABC. The previously recorded show will start at 8 p.m. Eastern Time. Additionally, it will be available to stream on Hulu and Disney+ tomorrow (December 15).

Those who don’t have cable can watch the show on the ABC website. However, those viewers will need to sign in via their cable provider. Streaming services that feature live TV such as FuboTV, Sling, and YouTube TV will also broadcast the event tonight.

CMA Country Christmas Set List

“Hark! The Harold Angels Sing”—Trisha Yearwood and Amy Grant

“Joy to the World”—Grant, Yearwood, and Lindsey Stirling

“Go Tell It on the Mountain”—Lainey Wilson and Zach Williams

“You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch”—Ashley McBryde and Stirling

“Beer for Santa”—Jon Pardi

“O Come All Ye Faithful”—Jordan Davis

“What Christmas Means to Me”—Lady A

“Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home)”—The War and Treaty

