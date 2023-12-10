The 14th annual CMA Country Christmas is almost here! Hosted by Amy Grant and Trisha Yearwood, the event promises the best voices in country performing holiday favorites–Jordan Davis, Lady A, The War and Treaty, and Lainey Wilson, to name a few.

We can’t imagine a better way to ring in the holidays that with our favorite country stars. Get ready to carol along on December 14. Find out how to tune in to CMA Country Christmas, below.

How to Watch

CMA Country Christmas will air at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, December 14, on ABC. The streaming services Hulu and Disney+ will offer the program the following day.

ABC offers streaming options via its website. Viewers can sign into their cable provider and watch the show online in real time. Find information on streaming ABC, here.

Who’s Performing?

Hosts Grant and Yearwood will perform both together and solo. The pair are set to sing “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing” and “Joy to the World,” the latter to also feature violin virtuoso Lindsey Stirling.

Also in the lineup are Jordan Davis, Jon Pardi, Lady A, Ashley McBryde, The War and Treaty, and Zach Williams with Lainey Wilson.

The setlist is stacked with Christmas staples: “O Holy Night,” “O Come All Ye Faithful,” “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch,” “Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home),” and more.

Tune in to catch these country heavyweights ring in the holidays on December 14. Find more information on CMA Country Christmas, here.

Photos: Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for The Music Center, Jason Kempin/Getty Images for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum