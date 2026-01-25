Who Is Performing the Halftime Show at the Patriots vs. Broncos AFC Championship Game Today?

With Super Bowl LX exactly two weeks away, football fans will know for certain tonight (Sunday, Jan. 25) which teams will face off for the Lombardi Trophy. First, the Denver Broncos take on the New England Patriots at Mile High Stadium for the AFC Championship bid. Next, the Los Angeles Rams meet the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in the NFC championship game. While country singer Tucker Wetmore will entertain fans during halftime at the Rams-Seahawks matchup, here’s how the Broncos are pumping up Mile High Stadium during intermission.

Videos by American Songwriter

All About the Patriots-Broncos Halftime Show

In lieu of a traditional halftime show headliner, the Denver Broncos are instead cordially inviting everyone at Empower Field to participate in a good old-fashioned Broncos Dance Party.

While the Denver Broncos halftime show won’t feature an A-list performer, Mile High Stadium will hardly grind to a halt between halves. A staple of home games, the Broncos Dance Party is a lively in-stadium entertainment segment aimed at keeping fans’ energy high. The Denver Broncos Cheerleaders and Dance Team will perform spirited choreographed numbers, engaging with fans as a DJ plays upbeat tracks designed to get fans on their feet.

Even without the backing of a big name, the Broncos cheerleaders have proven themselves more than capable of pumping up a crowd. They recently went viral for their locker room celebration following Denver’s playoff win against the Buffalo Bills. The Broncos clinched their AFC Championship appearance with a thrilling 33-30 victory in overtime.

Now, Denver is seeking their ninth overall Super Bowl appearance and first since 2015, when they bested the Carolina Panthers with Peyton Manning at the helm.

[RELATED: Luke Combs Eyes Super Bowl Halftime Show With One Fantasy In Mind]

However, they face an uphill battle without star quarterback Bo Nix. The former Auburn Tigers and Oregon Ducks standout is sidelined for 12 weeks after breaking his right ankle late in the Broncos’ overtime win against the Bills.

Now, backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham will attempt to lead the Broncos to victory over the Patriots, who are on the hunt for the franchise’s record-breaking 12th Super Bowl appearance. Quarterback Drew Maye is at the helm as the Patriots chase their first Super Bowl bid since 2019. That year, New England triumphed over the Los Angles Rams 13-3.

(Photo by Winslow Townson/Getty Images)