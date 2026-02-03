Who Is Singing the National Anthem at the NFL Pro Bowl Games Tonight?

On Sunday, millions around the world will watch the Seattle Seahawks take on the New England Patriots at Super Bowl LX. With history on the line, the NFL is offering an entire week of festivities, performances, and games. But tonight, the NFL will highlight some of the top names in the league at the 2026 Pro Bowl. With Josh Allen leading the AFC and Matthew Stafford leading the NFC, the Pro Bowl called on a rising R&B singer to help kick off the event with the national anthem.

Although tonight marked the first year the Pro Bowl will air on a Tuesday, the schedule remained the same. Looking to celebrate the United States, the NFL will welcome singer Ebony Riley as she covers the national anthem. The voice behind songs like “Deuce Deuce”, “I Could Feel It,” and “Save Me”, Ebony will add her name to a long list of performers who sang the timeless classic.

Excited to take part in the celebration, Ebony shared the news on her Instagram page, writing, “See yall in the Bay Area!! So excited to be performing the National Anthem at the Pro Bowl games next week on ESPN.”

Where To Watch The NFL Pro Bowl

While not wanting to miss a single second of the Pro Bowl tonight, the event will start at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on ESPN, ABC, Disney XD, and ESPN Deportes. For those without cable, they can access the game via the ESPN app or the NFL+ app.

Completely taking over San Francisco and the surrounding area, the Moscone Center will become the hub of Super Bowl week excitement with player meet-and-greets, interactive exhibits, and more leading up to Super Bowl LX just days later at Levi’s Stadium.

For the Pro Bowl, the competition has gone through some changes over recent years. Although once a full-contact sport, the NFL decided to focus on the fun of the Pro Bowl, changing it to flag football. Able to showcase their athleticism without risking injury, the Pro Bowl has become more about creativity, personality, and pure fun than hard hits and tackles.



