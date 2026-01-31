Is There NFL Football This Weekend? Super Bowl, Pro Bowl Halftime Show and National Anthem Details

At the beginning of the NFL season, 32 teams hoped to make it to the Super Bowl. But with only two teams able to compete in the big game, the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots looked to make history at Super Bowl LX. Although the Super Bowl will air live on February 8, the NFL prepared an entire week of festivities for fans traveling to Santa Clara. Making sure you don’t miss a single moment of Super Bowl Week, here is the full lineup, including opening night, Pro Bowl, and the national anthem performer.

Videos by American Songwriter

For starters, no NFL games are airing this weekend as the players prepare for the Super Bowl. Those who need to fill the time on Saturday and Sunday can enjoy a weekend full of hockey. The Panthers, Red Wings, Kings, and Rangers will play over the next two days. But on Monday, the NFL returns with Super Bowl Week.

Super Bowl LX Opening Night

Kicking off Super Bowl Week on February 2, fans in attendance can head over to the San Jose Convention Center to help welcome the AFC and NFC Champions. The opening night will also offer fans the chance to meet the players and coaches heading into the Super Bowl. Although an unforgettable moment for fans who received a ticket, the NFL wanted to offer every fan the chance to take part, as the opening night will be broadcast on the NFL Network and NFL+.

[RELATED: Green Day to Perform at Opening Ceremony Ahead of Super Bowl LX]

NFL Reveals Pro Bowl Lineup & Coaches

On Tuesday, the AFC and NFC collide in the popular Pro Bowl. With fans playing a crucial part in the selection process, Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen will lead the AFC side with Shedeur Sanders acting as an alternate. On the other side of the field, LA Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford will helm the NFC team with Jared Goff acting as backup.

As for coaching, the NFL called on Pro Football Hall of Famers Steve Young and Jerry Rice to coach the Pro Bowl. Rice will take control of the NFC with Young coaching the AFC. Coverage for the Pro Bowl will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET/PT on ESPN, Disney XD, and the NFL+ app. The official Pro Bowl game will not begin until 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

While the NFL is known for hard hits, the Pro Bowl has undergone major changes. In 2022, it was announced that the Pro Bowl would no longer support full-contact. In exchange for the traditional format, the Pro Bowl will offer a unique preview of what to expect at the 2028 Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles with flag football. The Olympic Games are set to host flag football for the first time.

Pro Bowl National Anthem Performer And Halftime Show

Before the AFC and NFC showcase their talents, the NFL will turn the cameras on Presley Tennent for a special performance of the national anthem. Growing up just outside of LA, Tennent made her debut on stage when competing during season 16 on The Voice. Although eventually eliminated, the singer used the momentum to expand her career.

But what about the Pro Bowl Halftime Show? While acts like the Jabbawockeez and Rae Sremmurd entertained fans over the years, in 2020, the NFL highlighted the players from the Utah Girls Football League. With the NFL open to new ideas surrounding the Pro Bowl, the league continues to use the platform to spotlight rising talent and celebrate football at every level.

Super Bowl LX Welcomes Bad Bunny, Charlie Puth, And More

Although offering events for every type of fan, it all leads to the Super Bowl. With Bad Bunny putting the final touches on his halftime show, singer Charlie Puth will start the game with the national anthem. Brandi Carlile will cover “America the Beautiful” while Coco Jones sings “Lifts Ever Voice and Sing.”

No matter which event fans tune in for, Super Bowl Week promises wall-to-wall football, star power, and unforgettable moments leading up to kickoff. From fan experiences and flag football to major musical performances, the NFL has turned the days before the big game into a celebration.



(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)