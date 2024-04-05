Joy Behar’s ‘View’ on Beyoncé’s “Jolene” Rendition Has Dolly Parton Fans Talking

More than 50 years ago, Dolly Parton introduced the auburn-haired, green-eyed Jolene to the public consciousness. Throughout the song, Parton implores the mysterious Jolene, “Please don’t take my man.” Beyoncé recently put her own spin on the 1973 classic — and the Lemonade singer’s version is less a request than a command. The reaction has been polarizing, to say the least. A Slate review chastised Queen Bey for reducing the vulnerable ballad to “a generic boast track ” However, “The View” co-host Joy Behar has voiced quite the opposite opinion.

Joy Behar Says Dolly Parton’s Original Is ‘Anti-Feminist

Behar weighed in on the “Crazy in Love” singer’s “Jolene” takeover during the latest episode of the “Behind the Table” podcast.

“I just think the original thing with Dolly Parton is so anti-feminist, worrying about some good-looking woman taking your man,” the TV personality said. “If it’s so easy to take your man, then take him!”

She added, “Beyoncé says, ‘If you take my man, you’re gonna be in a lot of trouble,’ and I say, ‘Go ahead, take my man. Take him!'”

Some social media users pointed out how the culture has shifted since Dolly first released “Jolene.”

“The original Jolene was written by Dolly in 1973. It reflected the way things were then,” one fan wrote on X/Twitter. “Of course, Beyonce’s version would be different because it was modernized to reflect the world today.”

Another user agreed. “Dolly’s classic has withstood the test of time. Bey’s reimagining is in tune with the times and will stand on its own test of time.”

Another user offered a more blasé take. “Dolly’s getting paid either way so…” they wrote.

What Is Beyoncé Up To Now?

The highly anticipated Cowboy Carter dropped March 29, but Beyoncé is keeping the surprises coming. The 32-time GRAMMY winner sprinkled some Creole flavor in the album’s lead-off single with her surprise “Texas Hold ‘Em (Pony Up) Remix.”

Additionally, the “16 Carriages” singer has unveiled her mysterious new website, beencountry.com. The homepage displays a photo of a young Bey performing at the Texas Sweetheart Pageant, along with a school photo of her mom, Tina Knowles.

Some fans speculate the site may lead to a tour announcement. The singer’s Renaissance World Tour is her highest-grossing to date, and the all-time second-highest grossing tour by a female artist (behind Taylor Swift’s “Eras” tour.)

