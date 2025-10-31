Why Ella Langley Had To “Put Some Space” Between Her Records

Ella Langley continues to prove that the viral success of her Riley Green duet “You Look Like You Love Me” was more than just a flash in the pan. The Hope Hull, Alabama-born artist just edged out superstar Morgan Wallen for the top spot on Billboard’s Country Digital Song Sales chart with her latest single, “Choosin’ Texas.” With the success of her freshman album Hungover, country music fans are clamoring for more Ella Langley. But they’ll have to wait, as the five-time ACM Award winner recently explained why she is taking her time with her sophomore record.

“You know, I put some space between my records, just ’cause I had to live some life,” Langley said during a Houston show earlier this month. “What the hell do y’all want me to write songs about? Nothing? You know, I had to love somebody in between these last two records to make a record.”

“What do you think I am, Wonder Woman?” she demanded, then continued, “That’d be sick. What if I just turned around, like… anyways.”

Two of Langley’s recent releases, “Choosin’ Texas” and “Never Met Anyone Like You” featuring HARDY, do seem to hint at romantic relationships gone south. It seems the “Weren’t For The Wind” singer understood the assignment.

Ella Langley Won’t Release a New Album Until 2026

It is refreshing to hear that Ella Langley isn’t sacrificing authenticity for expediency. Earlier this year, she explained during an interview with Katie & Company why her second album hasn’t arrived in full yet. While many artists often structure their entire records around a couple of singles, Langley prefers a different approach.

“Every song off this record will be able to be a single if I wanted it to be. But what’s cool with doing that is I really give it up to the fans at that point and I give it up to the listener,” she said. “Because, you know, I believe in all the songs… but yeah, it’s just nuts when you give it to the fans and… kind of just… let the listener take it from there.”

While Langley says her next project will have “a different taste” from Hungover, she says listeners should expect “a side of me that fans know and I’ve dabbled in before.”

