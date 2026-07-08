Why Elton John Is Adding Two More Shows to His Farewell Tour Three Years After It Ended

Elton John is making his long-awaited return to Mexico City. During his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, John played 330 shows over five years, but was unable to make it to Latin America due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the singer is making it up to those fans.

The singer announced that, this fall, he’ll put on two concerts—on Oct. 2 and 3—at Estadio Banortein Mexico City. The shows will mark John’s return to the city after 14 years.

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“Mexico City has always held a special place in my heart,” John said. “I was truly disappointed that the pandemic kept me from touring Latin America during my Farewell tour which makes this return especially meaningful.”

He added, “I’m thrilled to finally share this very special moment with my fans after all these years.”

The shows are being billed as a once-in-a-lifetime engagement that will honor both the artist and a city that has celebrated his music for years.

Presale for the show will begin Monday, July 13, with general on sale set to begin on Thursday, July 16.

A limited number of exclusive VIP Packages will also be available for the shows. The packages will offer reserved seated tickets, VIP Photo Opportunities at John’s piano, pre-show hospitality, custom merchandise, and more.

Elton John Reflects on the End of His Touring Career

John played the final show of his farewell tour in July 2023 in Stockholm. After the concert, he took to Instagram to reflect on the years-long trek.

“When we set off on my final tour in 2018, I couldn’t have foreseen in my wildest dreams the twists and turns and the highs and lows this tour—and the whole world—would have experienced in the next 5 years,” he wrote. “And every step of the way, my fans have been there. You have stuck with me, you have supported me, you have been patient and you have kept turning out for every single last show.”

“Saturday night was magical,” John continued of the Stockholm show. “I’m trying to process it. I don’t think it will sink in for a while yet that I’m finally finished touring.”

He concluded, “I can’t tell you how much I’m going to miss you all and how much your support has humbled me. It will stay with me forever.”

Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage