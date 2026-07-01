Elton John Announces Las Vegas Hologram Show With Cutting-Edge Technology

At 79, Elton John has crossed nearly every major milestone during his music career. Nothing short of an icon, the singer not only sold over 300 million albums but was also an EGOT winner and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Cherishing every second, John stepped away from touring in 2023. With some fans heartbroken over the fact they might never see John perform again, the hitmaker recently announced he will be coming to Las Vegas thanks to new cutting-edge technology.

Since ABBA proved the popularity of a hologram-driven concert with their ABBA Voyage, bands like KISS hoped to capitalize on the advancements in technology. With the surge of AI, technology has exploded in terms of its vast capabilities. Merging the technology with live entertainment, KISS announced its upcoming holographic concert. And now, John hopes to do the exact same.

Videos by American Songwriter

According to an insider, John finalized a massive deal with the Hard Rock Hotel to host a residency in Las Vegas in 2027. And it won’t just be John, Dua Lipa and Kiki Dee will also make an appearance. “Elton, Dua and Kiki will be holograms. It’s similar to the ABBA Voyage show in London, but far more advanced as the technology has come on so much.”

Play video

[RELATED: 4 Elton John Songs From the 1970s That I Obsessively Listen to Today]

Even Holographic Elton John Landed A Seven-Figure Deal

What does a massive deal look like for John? “Elton signed a seven-figure deal with Hard Rock. It’s a shift away from a traditional residency and is billed as a fully immersive experience.”

For those fans still unsure about spending hundreds to see a holographic John, the insider promised, “It’s going to look phenomenal.”

The new era in John’s career might confuse some. Back in 2018, the singer was asked about the possibility of a hologram version of himself. He declared, “That’s the last thing I want.”

It seemed that the only way John believed he would become a hologram was after his death. “Who knows, maybe they’ll go broke and they’ll put be back on the f****** stage.”

Thankfully, John is still alive and thriving. But instead of returning to the stage himself, fans will soon get the next best thing. And if the technology lives up to the hype, the residency could redefine live entertainment.

(Photo by HECTOR GUERRERO/AFP via Getty Images)