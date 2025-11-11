Why Is ‘The Voice’ Not on Tonight (November 11, 2025)? When Does It Return?

With the Knockout Rounds underway, The Voice decided to bring a new element into the phase. For coaches Niall Horan, Snoop Dogg, Reba McEntire, and Michael Bublé, they had little power as they had no more steals or saves. But during season 28, fans were introduced to the mic drop. Giving one contestant a special opportunity, Horan decided to use the mic drop on a singer he labeled “beautiful.” While fans continued to cheer on their favorite team, many quickly noticed there was no new episode of The Voice tonight.

Videos by American Songwriter

When season 28 kicked off, fans were treated to two episodes of The Voice a week. And during the auditions, that schedule stayed the same. But due to the fall television season, the network needed to make a few changes. For starters – there are no new episodes of The Voice on Tuesday. The Voice will continue to hold the Monday 9:00 p.m. ET/PT slot.

Due to the fall television season and the NBA, NBC transitioned The Voice to only one day a week. But how long will it last? Sadly, the show will continue to run only one day a week throughout November. During the Live Finale on December 16th, the schedule once again flipped to Mondays and Tuesdays. That’s right, the season 28 finale is right around the corner.

Niall Horan Uses His “Mic Drop” On ‘The Voice’

As for the mic drop button. The new element allowed the coach to highlight a certain singer. Once using the mic drop, that singer was eligible to perform at the Rose Parade on New Year’s Day. But like any part of The Voice, there was a voting process to decide the winner.

Airing a new episode last night, Horan used his mic drop when Kayleigh went up against DEK of Hearts. For Kayleigh, she performed “Blue” by LeAnn Rimes as DEK of Hearts covered “What If I Never Get Over You” by Lady A.

Although getting praise from Reba and Snoop Dogg, the decision was up to Niall, who said, “I think this is what it looks like when two four-chair turns get into a knockout together. Kayleigh, you took all of [Joe’s] notes on board and just smashed it.” Turning his attention to DEK of Hearts, he added, “DEK, that wall of sound that you make is just so beautiful. … This is a complete 50-50, I have no idea what I’m gonna do.” Only able to pick one, Horan went with DEK of Hearts.

Don’t miss a new episode of The Voice, airing Mondays at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and available to stream the following day on Peacock.

(Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images)