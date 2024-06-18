Why Isn’t ‘America’s Got Talent’ on Tonight? When’s the Next New Episode?

With season 19 going strong, America’s Got Talent fans have already picked their favorites. Some are pulling for singing janitor Richard Goodall, who boarded a plane for the first time to audition. Others are firmly Team Liv Warfield, who has performed alongside Prince. Regardless of who they’re riding for, viewers are anxious to see how the next round unfolds. Unfortunately, they’ll have to wait another week.

‘America’s Got Talent’ Is Taking the Week Off

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern. Today (June 18), however, NBC booted the reality competition show in favor of the swimming trials for the upcoming 2024 Summer Olympics.

Fortunately, AGT is only skipping this week. Episode 4 will air next Tuesday (June 25) at 8 p.m. Eastern. Auditions will continue airing until live episodes begin Aug. 13. Results episodes will follow the live shows on Wednesday nights.

Who Are the Golden Buzzer Holders?

This season of America’s Got Talent has already delivered some astounding acts, including three Golden Buzzer performances from singing janitor Richard Goodall, R&B singer Liv Warfield, and stand-up comedian Learnmore Jonasi.

That should have been the end of the Golden Buzzer acts for season 19. However, judge Simon Cowell decided to switch up the game. The previous rules stated that a judge could hit the Golden Buzzer just once per season to send an act directly to the Live Shows.

However, Cowell was so impressed with Sky Elements that he disregarded the rulebook to hit his Golden Buzzer a second time. The Dallas-based entertainment group blew the longtime judge away with their light show, which involved choreographed drones.

Now, the rules have changed to allow each judge two Golden Buzzers. This will make for eight Golden Buzzers this season—the most in the history of the show.

Judge Heidi Klum called the move “typical Simon,” telling Parade, “He is the boss and he thought of how this show should be and so he can do whatever the heck he wants.”

There’s no resentment in that statement, however. “To have it twice is so much more amazing because there are people over and over again that woo me over where I’m like, ‘Oh, my gosh, they are incredible,'” she said. “And then I’m like, ‘I wish I had another Golden Buzzer!’ So, having two this season is really amazing. It’s like a safe ticket that America gets to vote on that act.”

