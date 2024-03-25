Reba McEntire Does “The Blake Shelton Dance,” John Legend Gloats About Beating Dan+Shay on ‘The Voice’

Hijinks ensue on The Voice constantly, and fans have come to expect some ridiculousness from the coaches on a weekly basis. In a behind-the-scenes look at some outtakes from the show, John Legend bragged about beating Dan + Shay with a Playoff Pass, and Reba McEntire did a little dance backstage reminiscent of former coach Blake Shelton. Does anyone ever get any work done on The Voice? We may never know.

Videos by American Songwriter

Peppered throughout the video were shots of McEntire dancing to the hype music, doing various moves and improvisations. At one point, Carson Daly told her, “That’s exactly how Blake [Shelton] dances,” as she circled her hands in front of her stiffly.

“It’s an Okie dance,” she replied, really leaning into it. She also kicked her knees up in a little jig, to which Daly responded, “That’s the Blake Shelton dance.” She’s the queen of country, but Reba McEntire also knows how to bust a move when the situation calls for it.

Additionally, in a moment that aired on the show as well, John Legend gloated about beating Dan + Shay to the punch with a Playoff Pass for Bryan Olesen. Legend initially chose Nathan Chester to move forward to the Knockouts, and Dan + Shay tried to steal Olesen. However, Legend slammed his Playoff Pass button, effectively making their Steal null and void.

“John just basically said he hates you guys,” Chance joked as the words “Playoff Pass” showed up in huge letters on the screen in front of the coaches. Legend then got out of his chair and took a picture of the words, which Dan Smyers posed in front of.

The Voice Competition Heats Up During the Battles as Contestants are Eliminated

The competition is starting to get fierce on The Voice as artists are slowly stolen or eliminated from teams. Recently, Alyssa Crosby was stolen from Team Reba by Chance, while Bryan Olesen, L. Rodgers, and Nadège grabbing a coveted Playoff Pass. They’ll be able to skip the Knockouts and go straight to the Playoffs.

There’s a new episode tonight (March 25) as the Battles move into round three. They continue into Tuesday (March 26). Both episodes will air on NBC and Peacock the next day, with Monday’s episode airing at 8 pm Eastern and Tuesdays at 9 pm Eastern.

Featured Image by Tyler Golden/NBC