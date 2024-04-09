Why Isn’t ‘The Voice’ on Tonight? When’s the Next New Episode?

Bad news, fans of The Voice—it looks like there’s no new episode tonight (April 9), and there won’t be any new Tuesday episodes for most of April. However, the Monday night episodes will remain on the schedule and will air on NBC at 8 pm Eastern and on Peacock the next day.

So, why isn’t The Voice scheduled for Tuesdays this month? For the rest of the Knockout Rounds and the Playoffs, the show will only be airing on Mondays for a two-hour episode. Then, instead of the follow-up episode the next night, fans will have to wait until the next Monday.

On May 6, the show returns to its regular schedule, as well as ramping up the competition in the home stretch. The Voice will be winding down and looking to crown its next winner. At that time, though, the episodes will be live. The Live Performances are always thrilling, and this season aims to impress. The Live Performances will air on Mondays at 8 pm ET, while the results will air on Tuesdays at 8 pm ET.

The winner of The Voice will be crowned on May 20 and 21.

The Voice is Gearing Up for Live Performances Comin in May

The show has been preparing for the inevitable end of season 25 with a takeover at Blake Shelton’s Nashville bar, Old Red. Recently, a handful of winners showed up at the bar to perform. Familiar names for diehard fans like Huntley, Craig Wayne Boyd, and Jake Hoot

Additionally, coaches Dan + Shay showed up while in the middle of a tour to entertain fans at the bar. During the weekend of March 20 to the 22, the big double red chair was the center of attention as it took up residence in Ole Red. Performers took a spin in the chair, settling down to answer fan questions and share a little about what they’ve been up to musically.

The Voice posted a clip from the weekend recently, showing former coach Blake Shelton ringing into his own bar via elaborate video message. He checked in on Dan + Shay to make sure they weren’t burning the place down, and joked that their double chair is actually just one of his recycled old ones.

“But by the time I left the show, it had become like a double-wide chair,” Shelton joked, referencing his long tenure on the show. Dan + Shay joined in, ribbing Shelton with, “They put a little divider in the middle so we can both sit in there.”

Featured Image by Greg Gayne/NBC