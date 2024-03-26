Is There a New Episode of ‘The Voice’ Tonight, March 26, 2024? How to Watch

There’s a new episode of The Voice on tonight (March 26), and the competition is heating up as the show continues with the third round of the Battles. Tonight’s episode will air at 9 pm Eastern on NBC and the next day on Peacock.

Last night (March 25) marked the first episode of the third round of Battles, which continued the trend of tough decisions for the coaches. Reba McEntire had her work cut out for her when she had to decide between Josh Sanders and Donny Van Slee, who sang Luke Combs’ “When It Rains It Pours.”

McEntire admitted she felt they “bonded” in rehearsals, which made the choice tougher. However, she had to go with her gut, and Josh had the range to propel him forward. Donny ended up going home, but not without converting Chance the Rapper to country music.

“Y’all just threw down,” Chance said. “I don’t even listen to country music. I might download that song.”

McEntire did take to social media to shout out Josh and Donny, posting a video of their performance with the caption “Look at these two cowboys lighting up the stage! Their performances sure touched my heart.”

Fans seemed to feel bad for McEntire having to make the choice, with one writing, “I really felt for Reba… she looked genuinely crushed to let one of the Cowboys go!!” One thing that can be said for McEntire as a coach, is that she seems to genuinely be invested in the entirety of her team.

The Voice Reveals Keith Urban as This Season’s Mega Mentor

The Voice announced the season 25 Mega Mentor yesterday on social media, posting the reveal, deleting it, then posting it again. So far there’s no explanation for the deletion, however, since the show reposted, it’s safe to assume the announcement is legitimate.

Keith Urban is serving as the Mega Mentor this season, and besides being an accomplished and award-winning artist, he also did a stint as coach on The Voice Australia. He has the experience on his own iteration of the show to be the best Mega Mentor he can be, dispensing sage wisdom to the contestants up over (or whatever the opposite of down under is).

Fans were ecstatic at the announcement, with one writing on social media, “Well, this gives me the best excuse to go back to watching The Voice. I’ll always watch it for Keith Urban. Keep that in mind if you’re looking for a new coach.”

Featured Image by Greg Gayne/NBC