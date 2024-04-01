Is There a New Episode of ‘The Voice’ Tonight, Easter Monday?

The Voice will be on tonight (April 1), but unfortunately it won’t be completely new content from the contestants. Tonight will be a best of the Battles/Blinds compilation episode from the coaches’ perspectives. It will feature never-before-seen footage, but it is not a brand new episode. Currently, it doesn’t look like there will be an episode on Tuesday (April 2).

However, Monday (April 8) kicks off the Knockout Rounds, where contestants will perform solo and coaches will choose one person to move on to the Playoffs. With this season introducing the Playoff Pass, there are some performers already moving on to the Playoffs. It will be interesting to see who the coaches pair together for these rounds.

Next week will also introduce the Mega Mentor, Keith Urban, to the show. Tonight’s episode will include a sneak peek of his appearance, so this is an episode you won’t want to miss, even though it’s not entirely new.

Keith Urban Shares Why He Jumped at the Chance to Be a Mega Mentor on The Voice

Keith Urban has recently shared his reasoning for joining The Voice as Mega Mentor this season, and it all comes down to helping performers hone their skills. Speaking with Country Now, Urban recalled his long career and how he dealt with criticism.

“Just getting good advice and honest advice was something I really loved and needed, so it was a no-brainer when I got asked to [join The Voice],” he said. “The first one I got asked to do was be a coach on The Voice in Australia on their first season, and I did it. I loved it. Then I did quite a few seasons of American Idol as a judge on American Idol and loved it.”

He also joked that the title of Mega Mentor makes him “feel like a Transformer,” but that giving sage advice is what the role is all about.

“When The Voice here in the States asked me to come and be a mentor and now a Mega Mentor, whatever that means – I feel like a Transformer – I jumped at the opportunity, because the mentoring part I particularly love,” he said. “I love being able to try and help an artist navigate some things they’ve got to work on and try and be constructive and helpful but also do it in a supportive way.”

