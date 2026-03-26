Country Singer on the Road to Recovery After Near-Fatal Crash Left His Spinal Cord “Damaged and Leaking Fluid”

J.D. Graham is on the road to recovery. One month after the devastating car accident that left the country singer with a broken back and ribs, Graham took to Instagram to share an update on his health.

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Graham, who was recently forced to cancel his tour, began his lengthy post by thanking “everyone that has donated their time and hearts” to him in the wake of the accident.

“I’m truly grateful for everyone’s continued generosity,” he wrote. “It has taken a giant burden off of me and my wife and there’s no way we could do this without you folks.”

Graham, who was hit by a semi truck before slamming into another car, continued by praising his wife and daughters “for all they have done to take care of me.”

“They have been on the front lines,” he acknowledged. “It’s really cool to have support from everyone in my family.”

J.D. Graham Reveals He’s Healing After Car Accident

As for his health, Graham wrote that “tthe healing is going slow, but it’s going.”

“There are still a lot of things I can’t do but I’m making progress every day,” he wrote. “It’s always been difficult for me to slow down even when I’m supposed to and I’m coming to terms with that more every day. There is a mental component to this that caught me completely off guard and it sucks. I’ve never been good at sitting still.”

Graham noted that he wanted to be candid about the state of his recovery to show his gratitude for “all the calls and text messages asking how I’m doing.”

As such, Graham admitted that he hasn’t “touched a guitar in a month.” He additionally revealed that he hasn’t “thought too much about music.”

“I will eventually heal from this and get back to chasing my dreams,” he assured fans. “I’m just not sure when and I know I will have to ease back into it.”

Graham concluded his post by giving a rundown on his injuries. He revealed that his “thoracic spine has been rebuilt with 14 screws and some titanium rods.” Additionally, his spinal cord, which was damaged and leaking fluid, now has a patch.

Despite his injuries, Graham revealed that he’s “able to walk ok at this point” with the help of a brace, which he’ll be in for up to three months.

He admitted, “It’s painful but I remain optimistic and grateful to still be here by the grace of God.”

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