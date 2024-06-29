Will Moseley’s New Acoustic Chris Stapleton Cover Has Fans Rethinking the ‘American Idol’ Results

Country singer Will Moseley stole hearts on the most recent season of American Idol. Even though the talented 23-year-old from Georgia didn’t win the coveted competition, the runner-up used his time on the show to share his talents and take his career to the next level. And just recently, Moseley released his new acoustic version of “Whiskey And You” on YouTube. Check it out below:

Fans of the singer are already pouring in the love in the comments of his social media promotions for the new cover of the Chris Stapleton classic.

“You are the real deal, Will Moseley!!” said one fan. “I love your music. And I love that you have a respect for traditional country, not the pop stuff that’s all over the radio stations these days. You have such a bright future ahead of you!!”

“You’re the most amazing voice ive heard in a while you definitely got that country music swag and presence” said another.

“Your voice is therapeutic,” said another fan. “Congrats on all your success sir. You deserve it and so much more.”

Moseley’s vocals were such a highlight, that it had many fans re-visiting the American Idol voting that saw Moseley come in second place behind the much-deserved Abi Carter.



“You should of won hands down my guy!” one fan wrote. Another user echoed those comments, noting “You should’ve won will thanks for putting little ole Hazlehurst, GA on the map keep doing you and great things will come great voice.”

What Is Will Moseley Up To?

In addition to releasing a cover of Stapleton’s song (who the blonde, bearded, cowboy-hat-wearing Moseley is often compared to), Mosley has also been quite busy since American Idol ended.

In a few recent Instagram posts, Moseley said that he’s “been on the road for a month straight” playing different shows and recording some music. He also performed at his very first CMA Fest just a few weeks ago.

Moseley has revealed little in the way of a prospective album. But we can only assume something is in the works. Since his time on Idol, Moseley has released a few songs, namely “Good Book Bad” and “Why”.

We can’t wait to see what Will Moseley is going to do next!

Photo via American Idol/ABC Press

