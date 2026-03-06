Willie Nelson on His New Lily Meola Collaboration: “From the First Line You Know the Song’s a Hit”

2026 is a massive year for rising singer Lily Meola. Already releasing songs like “Never Kiss A Cowboy” and “Bolo Blues”, Meola put the finishing touches on her upcoming debut album, set to be released later this year. But while fans will have to wait to see Meola’s entrance into country music, she decided to give them a treat for the weekend when sharing her latest single that featured none other than country music icon Willie Nelson. Joining forces, the two sing about the simple life of “Tumbleweeds and Chewing Gum.”

With the entertainment business moving faster than light, many artists get lost when trying to keep up with growing trends. But for Meola, she cared little about chasing trends, instead leaning into the kind of timeless storytelling and stripped-down sound that made country music legends like Nelson stand the test of time. And those themes are front and center in their newest collaboration.

Discussing the inspiration behind the new single, Meola reiterated the theme of simplicity. “This song is about not taking things too seriously. Life is short, and we’re all just figuring it out day by day. Give yourself some grace, do the things that bring you joy, and share the love that you’ve got.”

Willie Nelson Knows A Hit When He Hears One

Even as her career is on the verge of launching, Meola is simply enjoying the moment. And it helped that the moment came while standing beside a country legend like Nelson. And speaking of Nelson, he admitted to knowing from the start that Meola had a hit song on her hands. “From the first line you know the song’s a hit and Lily’s beautiful voice goes perfectly with the song.”

Sharing the cover of the new song on Instagram, fans congratulated Meola on her recent milestone with Nelson. “2 of my favorite voices out there!!!” Another comment read, “It’s a super sweet song…& so special with our beloved Willie. Congrats! Loving all the tracks.”

With fans already praising the collaboration online, “Tumbleweeds and Chewing Gum” is quickly becoming another step forward in Meola’s growing career. And with her debut album still on the horizon, teaming up with a legend like Nelson shows the rising singer is already carving out her own place in country music.

