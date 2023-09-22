Dolly Parton Covers 4 Non Blondes’ 1993 Hit “What’s Up?”Featuring Linda Perry

Dolly Parton revisited the early ’90s for the latest single on her forthcoming rock album, Rockstar, out November 17, with a stirring rendition of 4 Non-Blondes’ 1993 hit, “What’s Up?”

Originally released on 4 Non Blondes‘ 1992 debut Bigger, Better, Faster, More! and written by frontwoman Linda Perry, “What’s Up?” questioned all the wrongs in the world and takes a tender turn with Parton delicately singing I realized quickly when I knew I should / That the world was made up of this brotherhood of man / For whatever that means.

“First of all, I love Linda Perry,” said Parton in a statement. “Second of all, I love this song written by Linda. Third of all, I love being a part of this video to try to make people think about what’s going on in this world today. Shout out to the little children that helped with the video! If our children don’t make it, then what will? Again, I ask ‘What’s Up?’ Enjoy.”

Perry, who is featured on the track and in a music video for the song with Parton, said she didn’t know how to react when Parton approached her to use the 4 Non Blondes hit.

“How is one supposed to react when the greatest and most prolific songwriter in the world wants to cover a song you wrote?” said Perry. “Her version of ‘What’s Up? is so good. Her spin on it made me feel like it was her song—no surprise there. Being on set making the video was a comfortable easy experience. The vibe on set was chill, and Dolly and I got to catch up and laugh a lot. I could go on and on. Obviously, I’m a fan!”

For Rockstar, Dolly Parton recently enlisted Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr for a cover of the Beatles‘ 1970 hit “Let It Be,” which also features Peter Frampton and Fleetwood Mac’s Mick Fleetwood.

The 30-track Rockstar marks Parton’s 49th studio album and features a number of original tracks, including “World on Fire” and “Bygones,” featuring Rob Halford of Judas Priest, along with her previously released cover of Heart’s “Magic Man,” featuring Ann Wilson, and a Queen medley of “We Will Rock You/We Are the Champions.”

Some of the other songs covered by Parton on the album include the Journey classic “Open Arms,” featuring Steve Perry, “Free Bird” by Lynyrd Skynyrd, Prince’s “Purple Rain,” the Rolling Stones’ “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction,” and Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway to Heaven.”

Other featured guests on the album, include John Fogerty on the 1970 Creedence Clearwater Revival song “Long As I Can See the Light” and a duet with Joan Jett on her 1988 hit “I Hate Myself For Loving You.” Parton also pulls out “Heartbreaker,” featuring Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, and sings with Elton John on his 1974 hit “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me.”

“I’m so excited to finally present my first rock and roll album, ‘Rockstar,’” said Parton. “I am very honored and privileged to have worked with some of the greatest iconic singers and musicians of all time, and to be able to sing all the iconic songs throughout the album was a joy beyond measure. I hope everybody enjoys the album as much as I’ve enjoyed putting it together.”

Rockstar’ Track List:

“Rockstar” (special guest Richie Sambora)

“World On Fire”

“Every Breath You Take” (feat. Sting)

“Open Arms” (feat. Steve Perry)

“Magic Man” (feat. Ann Wilson with special guest Howard Leese)

“Long As I Can See The Light” (feat. John Fogerty)

“Either Or” (feat. Kid Rock)

“I Want You Back” (feat. Steven Tyler with special guest Warren Haynes)

“What Has Rock And Roll Ever Done For You” (feat. Stevie Nicks with special guest Waddy Wachtel)

“Purple Rain”

“Baby, I Love Your Way” (feat. Peter Frampton)

“I Hate Myself For Loving You” (feat. Joan Jett & The Blackhearts)

“Night Moves” (feat. Chris Stapleton)

“Wrecking Ball” (feat. Miley Cyrus)

“(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” (feat. P!nk & Brandi Carlile)

“Keep On Loving You” (feat. Kevin Cronin)

“Heart Of Glass” (feat. Debbie Harry)

“Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me” (feat. Elton John)

“Tried To Rock And Roll Me” (feat. Melissa Etheridge)

“Stairway To Heaven” (feat. Lizzo & Sasha Flute)

“We Are The Champions”

“Bygones” (feat. Rob Halford with special guests Nikki Sixx & John 5)

“My Blue Tears” (feat. Simon Le Bon)

“What’s Up?” (feat. Linda Perry)

“You’re No Good” (feat. Emmylou Harris & Sheryl Crow)

“Heartbreaker” (feat. Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo)

“Bittersweet” (feat. Michael McDonald)

“I Dreamed About Elvis” (feat. Ronnie McDowell with special guest The Jordanaires)

“Let It Be” (feat. Paul McCartney & Ringo Starr with special guests Peter Frampton & Mick Fleetwood)

“Free Bird” (feat. Ronnie Van Zant with special guests Gary Rossington, Artimus Pyle and The Artimus Pyle Band)

Photo: Courtesy of Butterfly Records / Big Machine Label Group