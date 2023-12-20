Sarah McLachlan Fumbling Towards Ecstasy 30th Anniversary Tour 2024: How To Get Tickets

Fans of Canadian singer/songwriter Sarah McLachlan are in for a treat in 2024. The “Angel” crooner will be embarking on a tour in 2024 that will celebrate 30 years of her hit 1993 album, Fumbling Towards Ecstasy. The tour will span the United States and Canada, and it looks like supporting acts will make an appearance, including fellow Canadian artists Feist and Allison Russell.

The Fumbling Towards Ecstasy Tour will start on May 25 in Woodinville, Washington at the Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery. Pending any additional tour dates, the tour should end on July 6 in Sugar Land, Texas at the Smart Financial Centre.

According to McLachlan, the upcoming tour is going to be a fun, celebratory look back on some of the best years of her music career. “I think this tour is going to be a real walk down memory lane for me,” said McLachlan in a press release, “And I’m hoping that my audience, many of whom have been with me for 30 years, will also be able to go back in time with me.”

Getting tickets to see Sarah McLachlan’s Fumbling Towards Ecstasy Tour is quite easy, and it doesn’t look like any tour dates have sold out yet! Seats are available via StubHub. We recommend using Stubhub to take advantage of their FanProtect Program, which guarantees and ensures the price you pay. Don’t forget that since it is a secondary ticketing platform, the cost of tickets for this tour could be higher or lower, depending on demand.

Sarah McLachlan is a celebrated well-recognizable Canadian singer-songwriter who is internationally loved for her emotive, ethereal sound. McLachlan’s artistic journey started out in the late 1980s, and her fame largely stems from her hauntingly beautiful melodies, introspective lyrics, and unique vocal style. McLachlan has received numerous awards for her work, including Grammy Awards for her songs “Last Dance”, “I Will Remember You”, and “Building A Mystery”. She is well known for her 1997 single “Angel”, which has been used in ASPCA advertisements for several decades.

The Fumbling Towards Ecstasy Tour will feature McLachlan performing the entire 1993 album, including hits “Possession” and “Hold On”. If you’re a fan of McLachlan’s material outside of this particular album, you probably won’t get to hear her other hits. But the tour is going to be otherworldly, and each ticket sale will contribute $1 to McLachlan’s non-profit music organization for children. This isn’t a tour to miss out on!

As the tour dates get closer in the coming year, many of these performances will be sold out. Don’t wait around to see Sarah McLachlan’s Fumbling Towards Ecstasy Tour!

Sarah McLachlan Fumbling Towards Ecstasy Tour 2024 FAQs

When do tickets for the Sarah McLachlan 2024 tour go on sale?

General sale tickets are currently available via Ticketmaster and StubHub. All Citi presale events for this tour have ended, but it does not look like any shows are sold out as of yet.

Where can I purchase official tickets to the Sarah McLachlan 2024 tour?

Tickets are available through McLachlan’s website (via Live Nation), as well as Ticketmaster and StubHub.

How much do Sarah McLachlan 2024 tour tickets cost? Are there different pricing tiers?

If you want to see Sarah McLachlan live, the cost of your tickets could range quite a bit. Ticket costs depend on when you buy them, where you buy them, when the concert is, and which seat location you choose. In general, it looks like tickets will range from $45 to $200 or more, but this cost range could change as the tour looms closer.

Saturday, May 25 – Woodinville, WA – Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery +

Sunday, May 26 – Woodinville, WA – Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery +

Tuesday, May 28 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater +

Thursday, May 30 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre +

Friday, May 31 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl +

Saturday, June 1– Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena at Greater Palm Springs +

Sunday, June 2 – San Diego, CA – The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park +

Tuesday, June 4 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre +

Thursday, June 6 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre +

Friday, June 7 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sunday, June 9 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre +

Monday, June 10 – Maryland Heights, MO – Saint Louis Music Park +

Tuesday, June 11 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island +

Thursday, June 13 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill +

Friday, June 14 – Cincinnati, OH – PNC Pavilion +

Sunday, June 16 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park +

Tuesday, June 18 – Lewiston, NY – Artpark Mainstage Theater +

Wednesday, June 19 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage ^

Thursday, June 20 – Laval, QC – Place Bell +

Saturday, June 22 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion +

Sunday, June 23 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater +

Monday, June 24 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall +

Wednesday, June 26 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann +

Thursday, June 27 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion +

Saturday, June 29 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater +

Sunday, June 30 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park +

Tuesday, July 2 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP +

Wednesday, July 3 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory +

Friday, July 5 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater +

Saturday, July 6 – Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre +

+ With Feist

^ With Allison Russell

