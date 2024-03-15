Carrie Underwood & Morgan Wallen Headline Carolina Country Music Fest 2024: How To Get Last-Minute Tickets

Carolina Country Music Fest is expected to be one of the biggest country music festivals of the year, and they finally released their full lineup after tickets sold out earlier today. Morgan Wallen, Carrie Underwood, Old Dominion, and Parker McCollum will all headline the fest, with a ton of performances from artists like Lady A, Lee Brice, Oliver Anthony, Megan Moroney, and many more.

The four-day Carolina Country Music Fest 2024 will begin on Thursday, June 6 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and come to an end on Sunday, June 9. Doors will open at 1:00 pm and will close at 11:30 pm each night.

Even though Carolina Country Music Fest 2024 is sold out, fans still have some options. However, you’ll need to act quick!

The team behind the fest has released a ticket exchange platform where fans can request tickets and sell their purchased tickets through Lyte. If you don’t want to join the ticket exchange, you can also buy tickets through Stubhub. This is a top-notch secondary ticketing platform to use after tickets have sold out, and it looks like there are still some left for Carolina Country Music Fest. Plus, the FanProtect Program ensures that you won’t have to deal with scammers or fake tickets.

Get your tickets before they’re completely gone! Even Stubhub won’t have tickets to Carolina Country Music Fest 2024 for much longer.

Thursday, June 6 – Myrtle Beach, South Carolina – Pavilion Park – 1:00 pm – 11:30 pm

Friday, June 7 – Myrtle Beach, South Carolina – Pavilion Park – 1:00 pm – 11:30 pm

Saturday, June 8 – Myrtle Beach, South Carolina – Pavilion Park – 1:00 pm – 11:30 pm

Sunday, June 9 – Myrtle Beach, South Carolina – Pavilion Park – 1:00 pm – 11:30 pm

Photo by Catherine Powell

